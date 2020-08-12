Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Re-opens at Downtown Disney

When Downtown Disney at Disneyland reopened last month, not everything was open. Many restaurants and shops guests were accustomed to experiencing had closed doors. Today, a fan favorite has returned, and Ralph’s Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has reopened.

What’s Happening:

For over fifty years, Ralph Brennan and his family have proudly served the finest Louisiana ingredients and our Chef, Darrin Finkel, has peppered those celebrated flavors throughout our menus. The Jazz Kitchen boasts festive, 'Big Easy themed' private party facilities and comprehensive event planning services. From our mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine to the live jazz played at Flambeaux's every night, every detail of the Jazz Kitchen delivers on the promise of New Orleans.

The two story replica of traditional French Quarter architecture includes a ground floor, interior, open-air courtyard flanked by a quick service dining facility (Jazz Kitchen Express) and a New Orleans-style jazz club (Flambeaux's). Upstairs you'll find traditional New Orleans dining rooms and an outdoor 'Jazz balcony' with seating that overlooks the revelry of Downtown Disney.

With the reopening, the entire Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group thanked their guests and made a promise from their Family to Yours: We promise to prioritize your health and safety. All facets of daily operations will meet or exceed guidelines designed to keep you safe. We pledge to diligently uphold: Screening and prevention protocols Social and physical distancing requirements Enhanced sanitation practices Safety-centric service We will deliver on our mission to make people happy, and more than ever, we will enjoy the thrill of doing so! For over thirty-five years, Ralph Brennan (and Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group) has welcomed families to our tables to break (French!) bread and share our love of New Orleans food and culture. Thank you for being part of this celebrated tradition. Thank you for your trust.

As part of their promise, they have announced the new health and safety guidelines: Screening and Prevention A health and safety manager is assigned and responsible for each shift. All employees are required to wear face coverings at work. Staff is given a health screening before entering the building. Team members with a temperature of or above 100.4 degrees are sent home immediately. Team members are trained in a detailed protocol should COVID-19 symptoms emerge at work. Return to Work for ill employees is contingent upon OC Health Officer's Orders. Business hours and staffing levels are modified to ensure delivery of health and safety protocols. Guests are required to wear a face covering except at their table. Social Distancing All managers are responsible for ensuring social and physical distancing during their shift. Tables and seating have been removed to comply with spacing regulations. Entryways and exits are reconfigured to allow for distancing. Floors are marked at 6 ft. intervals for socially distanced queuing. Team members will practice physical distancing, staying 6 ft. apart at all times possible. Staff is scheduled and assigned to limit physical contact with other team members. Menus have been re-worked to ensure physical distancing of culinary staff as much as possible. Sanitation Hand Sanitizer (60% alcohol) is stationed in public areas and throughout the restaurant. Strict hand washing and glove changing protocols are in place for all staff. High contact surfaces such as doorknobs, screens and handrails are disinfected every hour. Restrooms are disinfected three times daily and high contact surfaces wiped every 60 minutes. Foot-operated door openers are installed where possible for convenient access. As always, we adhere to all ServSafe® standards and wash, rinse, and sanitize all food contact surfaces, dishware, utensils, food preparation surfaces, and beverage equipment after use. All guests are offered a hygienic package for mask storage during their meal. Safety-Centric Service Service delivery is modified to facilitate physical distancing and best practices in sanitation. Reservations are limited to ensure the consistent execution of safety-centric service. Tables are unset; a silverware roll-up will be brought to you upon your being seated. Menus are available on your mobile phone or presented on single use paper to be recycled. Condiments are served as single use condiments. The wine list is available on our menus thru QR code. Straws are offered by request and in sealed wrappers. Packaging is supplied to you at your table for the convenient boxing of your leftovers. Contactless payment or sanitized writing tools are available for payment. Staff will follow new protocols designed to place and remove dishes with care and expedience.

