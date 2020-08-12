Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Re-opens at Downtown Disney

by | Aug 12, 2020 3:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

When Downtown Disney at Disneyland reopened last month, not everything was open. Many restaurants and shops guests were accustomed to experiencing had closed doors. Today, a fan favorite has returned, and Ralph’s Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has reopened.

What’s Happening:

  • Though the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort has been open for several weeks now, not every restaurant or store has been open. Today, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen reopened and the fan-favorite has returned.
  • For over fifty years, Ralph Brennan and his family have proudly served the finest Louisiana ingredients and our Chef, Darrin Finkel, has peppered those celebrated flavors throughout our menus. The Jazz Kitchen boasts festive, 'Big Easy themed' private party facilities and comprehensive event planning services. From our mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine to the live jazz played at Flambeaux's every night, every detail of the Jazz Kitchen delivers on the promise of New Orleans.
  • The two story replica of traditional French Quarter architecture includes a ground floor, interior, open-air courtyard flanked by a quick service dining facility (Jazz Kitchen Express) and a New Orleans-style jazz club (Flambeaux's). Upstairs you'll find traditional New Orleans dining rooms and an outdoor 'Jazz balcony' with seating that overlooks the revelry of Downtown Disney.
  • With the reopening, the entire Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group thanked their guests and made a promise from their Family to Yours:
    • We promise to prioritize your health and safety.
    • All facets of daily operations will meet or exceed guidelines designed to keep you safe.
    • We pledge to diligently uphold:
      • Screening and prevention protocols
      • Social and physical distancing requirements
      • Enhanced sanitation practices
      • Safety-centric service
    • We will deliver on our mission to make people happy, and more than ever, we will enjoy the thrill of doing so! For over thirty-five years, Ralph Brennan (and Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group) has welcomed families to our tables to break (French!) bread and share our love of New Orleans food and culture. Thank you for being part of this celebrated tradition. Thank you for your trust.
  • As part of their promise, they have announced the new health and safety guidelines:
    • Screening and Prevention
      • A health and safety manager is assigned and responsible for each shift.
      • All employees are required to wear face coverings at work.
      • Staff is given a health screening before entering the building.
      • Team members with a temperature of or above 100.4 degrees are sent home immediately.
      • Team members are trained in a detailed protocol should COVID-19 symptoms emerge at work.
      • Return to Work for ill employees is contingent upon OC Health Officer's Orders.
      • Business hours and staffing levels are modified to ensure delivery of health and safety protocols.
      • Guests are required to wear a face covering except at their table.
    • Social Distancing
      • All managers are responsible for ensuring social and physical distancing during their shift.
      • Tables and seating have been removed to comply with spacing regulations.
      • Entryways and exits are reconfigured to allow for distancing.
      • Floors are marked at 6 ft. intervals for socially distanced queuing.
      • Team members will practice physical distancing, staying 6 ft. apart at all times possible.
      • Staff is scheduled and assigned to limit physical contact with other team members.
      • Menus have been re-worked to ensure physical distancing of culinary staff as much as possible.
    • Sanitation
      • Hand Sanitizer (60% alcohol) is stationed in public areas and throughout the restaurant.
      • Strict hand washing and glove changing protocols are in place for all staff.
      • High contact surfaces such as doorknobs, screens and handrails are disinfected every hour.
      • Restrooms are disinfected three times daily and high contact surfaces wiped every 60 minutes.
      • Foot-operated door openers are installed where possible for convenient access.
      • As always, we adhere to all ServSafe® standards and wash, rinse, and sanitize all food contact surfaces, dishware, utensils, food preparation surfaces, and beverage equipment after use.
      • All guests are offered a hygienic package for mask storage during their meal.
    • Safety-Centric Service
      • Service delivery is modified to facilitate physical distancing and best practices in sanitation.
      • Reservations are limited to ensure the consistent execution of safety-centric service.
      • Tables are unset; a silverware roll-up will be brought to you upon your being seated.
      • Menus are available on your mobile phone or presented on single use paper to be recycled.
      • Condiments are served as single use condiments.
      • The wine list is available on our menus thru QR code.
      • Straws are offered by request and in sealed wrappers.
      • Packaging is supplied to you at your table for the convenient boxing of your leftovers.
      • Contactless payment or sanitized writing tools are available for payment.
      • Staff will follow new protocols designed to place and remove dishes with care and expedience.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed