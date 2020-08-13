Christopher Cantwell Shares Inspiration for Iron Man’s Heroic New Era in New Interview

Ahead of the release of the upcoming Iron Man #1 in September, writer Christopher Cantwell shares some of his thoughts and the creative process of writing a legendary superhero who wants to get back to his basics for the new series in a video interview for Marvel.

Tony Stark reignites his engine next month, when Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell ( Doctor Doom) ushers in a new age for the armored Avenger in Iron Man #1.

Joined by top artists CAFU and Frank D'Armata, Cantwell promises to take Tony Stark back to basics, putting aside his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty as a Superhero again. Suited up in brand-new armor designed by the legendary Alex Ross, Tony will struggle to keep his Stark-sized ego in check when a deadly threat emerges from his past.

You can watch an exclusive video interview above with writer Christopher Cantwell, packed with never-before-seen interior artwork from the debut issue!

Readers will be able to discover the inner workings of Tony Stark as he soars into the future when Iron Man #1 goes on sale September 16th!

