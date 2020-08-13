Christopher Cantwell Shares Inspiration for Iron Man’s Heroic New Era in New Interview

Ahead of the release of the upcoming Iron Man #1 in September, writer Christopher Cantwell shares some of his thoughts and the creative process of writing a legendary superhero who wants to get back to his basics for the new series in a video interview for Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- Tony Stark reignites his engine next month, when Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Doctor Doom) ushers in a new age for the armored Avenger in Iron Man #1.
- Joined by top artists CAFU and Frank D’Armata, Cantwell promises to take Tony Stark back to basics, putting aside his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty as a Superhero again. Suited up in brand-new armor designed by the legendary Alex Ross, Tony will struggle to keep his Stark-sized ego in check when a deadly threat emerges from his past.
- You can watch an exclusive video interview above with writer Christopher Cantwell, packed with never-before-seen interior artwork from the debut issue!
- Readers will be able to discover the inner workings of Tony Stark as he soars into the future when Iron Man #1 goes on sale September 16th!
What They’re Saying:
- Christopher Cantwell: “He’s a man who thinks he’s a god and a god who wants to be a man. That to me boils down the conflict of the character. Tony’s ego has always been a major problem for him in his life. The book really starts with Tony taking a look at himself: ‘Who am I really? Who is Iron Man? I want to be a hero again, what does that mean?’”