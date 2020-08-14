Marvel Reveals Final 11 Covers for “X of Swords” Crossover Event

Marvel Comic is about to launch an explosive new X-Men crossover series and today, they’re giving fans a look at the covers for the final chapters.

What’s Happening:

, the massive X-Men crossover tying into each and every X-Men title, kicks off next month! By November, this sprawling story will reach a senses-shattering conclusion, and the covers for these exciting final chapters were unveiled today.

X OF SWORDS will continue writer Jonathan Hickman’s grand vision for the X-Men that began last year in the hit series, House of X and Powers of X .

will continue writer Jonathan Hickman’s grand vision for the X-Men that began last year in the hit series, and . Hickman and Excalibur writer Tini Howard join every current X-Men writer—Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala—to deliver the next great X-Men milestone.

writer Tini Howard join every current X-Men writer—Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala—to deliver the next great X-Men milestone. Featuring breathtaking art by Leinil Francis Yu, Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, Stefano Caselli, Joshua Cassara, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and more, X OF SWORDS will be an unforgettable saga that will go alongside classic crossovers like The Mutant Massacre, Age of Apocalypse, and Messiah Complex in X-Men history.

What They’re Saying:

X-Men Editor Jordan D. White: “X OF SWORDS is by far the biggest story we've done since HOUSE OF X, with every series coming together to tell one tale. It's crazy, it's epic, it's fun, it's tragic…you're gonna love it! I know I do.”

X of Swords Covers

X-MEN #14

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Mahmud Asrar & Leinil Francis Yu

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

X of Swords, Chapter 12

“The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.”

MARAUDERS #14

Written by Gerry Duggan & Benjamin Percy

Art by Stefano Caselli

Cover by Russell Dauterman

X of Swords, Chapter 13

“A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I”

MARAUDERS #15

Written by Gerry Duggan & Benjamin Percy

Art by Stefano Caselli

Cover by Russell Dauterman

X of Swords, Chapter 14

“A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II”

EXCALIBUR #14

Written by Tini Howard

Art by Phil Noto

Cover by Mahmud Asrar

X of Swords, Chapter 15

“Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.”

WOLVERINE #7

Written by Benjamin Percy & Gerry Duggan

Art by Joshua Cassara

Cover by Adam Kubert

X of Sword, Chapter 16

“Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.”

X-FORCE #14

Written by Benjamin Percy & Gerry Duggan

Art by Joshua Cassara

Cover by Dustin Weaver

X of Swords, Chapter 17

“Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.”

HELLIONS #6

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Carmen Carnero

Cover by Stephen Segovia

X of Swords, Chapter 18

“Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.”

CABLE #6

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art and Cover by Phil Noto

X of Swords, Chapter 19

“A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.”

X-MEN #15

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Mahmud Asrar

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

X of Swords, Chapter 20

“A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.”

EXCALIBUR #15

Written by Tini Howard

Art and Cover by Mahmud Asrar

X of Swords, Chapter 21

“A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.”

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1