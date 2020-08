Corelle Dishware Releases Mickey Mouse Collection

Corelle dishware has released a new collection of Mickey Mouse themed items, celebrating the iconic character’s image through the years. The line includes salad plates, appetizer plates, and decorated storage containers. You can shop the full collection below.

8.5” Salad Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – The True Original – $6.00

8.5” Salad Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Cool Never Stops – $6.00

8.5” Salad Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Since 1928 – $6.00

8.5” Salad Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Oh Boy – $6.00

6.75” Appetizer Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Classic Mickey Mouse – $5.00

6.75” Appetizer Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Standing – $5.00

6.75” Appetizer Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Sorcerer – $5.00

6.75” Appetizer Plate: Mickey Mouse™ – Jump – $5.00

Decorated Storage 6-pc Set: The True Original Since 1928 Mickey Mouse – $30

4-cup Decorated Storage: Mickey Mouse – Since 1928 – $10

4-cup Decorated Storage: Mickey Mouse – Oh Boy The True Original – $10

4-cup Decorated Storage: Mickey Mouse™ – True Original – $10