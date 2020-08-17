Freeform to Air “grown-ish All Nighter-ish Marathon” on August 28

Whether you’re missing study sessions and all-nighters or about to re-experience these events, Freeform is prepared to help out with their upcoming grown-ish All Nighter-ish Marathon. Tune in on Friday, August 28th for an evening of episodes, new footage, and cast interviews.

What’s Happening:

Freeform’s hit series grown-ish grown-ish All Nighter-ish Marathon .

. Relive some of the most beloved moments from the series, featuring never-before-seen footage and brand new interviews with the cast as they each revisit their favorite episode of the series.

Filmed in their individual homes, each actor will take fans on a walk down memory lane as they each give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into their favorite episodes from grown-ish .

. This special presentation airs Friday, August 28, starting at 6:00 pm EDT/PDT.

Grown-ish Marathon:

Episode #1008 – “Erase Your Social”

Zoey lands the fellowship of her dreams at Teen Vogue, but her reputation and job get put on the line when she reveals too much information on social media.

Episode #1012 – “Crew Love”

Zoey, Aaron and Luca confront their issues with modern-day relationships, and how to talk about their feelings in a world where nobody talks about their feelings. Jazz revels in having a boyfriend. Ana is caught off guard when she realizes she’s the tamest member of the group in a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Episode #2005 – “Girls Like You”

When Nomi’s endless string of one-night stands starts to throw off the apartment dynamic, Zoey and Ana confront her. Plus, Aaron encourages Ana to let loose for a night, and the friends all agree to check off an item from their bucket list.

Episode #2008 – “Workin’ Me”

Zoey decides to give styling a try and offers to help the twins revamp their image. Elsewhere, Jazz wants to play up her sexuality and, knowing that sex sells, she sparks up a conversation about image and empowerment.

Episode #2017 – “Strictly 4 My …”

Vivek is getting a little too comfortable at Hawkins, sparking a heated debate between Doug and Aaron over whether Vivek has crossed the line into cultural appropriation. Zoey does a service project to style a high school student for her prom.

Episode #2019 – “Only Human”

When Aaron learns that one of his residents was possibly contemplating suicide, he decides to bring awareness to black mental health on campus. With “Fundie Run” on the horizon, Jazz and Sky let the competition get the best of them.

Episode #3006 – “Real Life S**t”

Aaron’s student loan troubles come to a head when he looks for a job at the Cal U job fair, which leads him to ask Zoey for her help in getting a job working for her dad at Stevens & Lido. Meanwhile, Sky struggles to come to terms with her recent discovery about Rodney. Jillian tries to bond with Zoey.

Episode #3007 – “Doin’ The Most”

Zoey struggles with school and her new job as a fashion stylist. Sky returns to the track, only to run into a new obstacle. Jazz has issues with balancing her personal life and track. Ana and Javi try to keep things professional.

Episode #3008 – “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number”

Zoey’s 21 birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Doug learns he’s the reason why Jazz is distracted from track.

Freeform’s grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature. The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.