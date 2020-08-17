Shanghai Disneyland To Increase Guest Capacity From 30% to 50%

The Chinese Government has issued guidance which allows the operating capacity of tourism sites, such as Shanghai Disneyland, to raise from 30% to 50%. As such, new information about the admission policies of Shanghai Disneyland has been released.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently issued the “Notice on Further Business Resumption of Tourism Enterprises,” which raises the operating capacity of tourism sites from 30% to 50% of permitted capacity. As a result of this policy change, and as overall market conditions continue to rebound, Shanghai Disney Resort is increasing the daily capacity of the resort’s theme park, Shanghai Disneyland, and, effective August 24, 2020, will transition the current Advance Reservation Period to a new reservation phase, aiming to provide more flexibility for guests to plan and enjoy their park visit. During this new reservation phase, the park will continue to fully comply with regulatory directives on reservations, staggered arrival and applicable capacity controls.

With the increased daily capacity beginning August 24, 2020, Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders and General Admission Ticket holders will be able to visit the park on any eligible day based on the condition of their pass or ticket*. All other guests will be able to purchase park tickets and visit the park on the same day, subject to ticket availability. To comply with regulatory directives, all guests, including Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders and infants under 3 years old or under 1.0 meter in height, will still be required to make a reservation by submitting their visitation date and personal information to obtain a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code prior to their arrival at the park’s Main Entrance.

Beginning August 24, 2020, Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders will no longer be required to obtain a visitation spot or choose the arrival time of their visit in advance. The new procedures for Annual Pass holders to visit the park are as follows: Annual Pass holders will be able to visit the park on any day falling under their eligible dates on the up-to-date Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass Calendar for different Pass types*; Annual Pass holders will need to make a reservation by submitting their visitation date and personal information through the resort’s official online platforms to obtain a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code prior to their arrival at the park’s Main Entrance; They can arrive and enter the park at any time during the park’s announced hours of operation on their selected visitation date; The current seven-day reservation calendar will be expanded to a 30-day window for Annual Pass holders, allowing more flexibility to plan their visit and offering same day visit reservation. At 13:00 on August 18, 2020, we will open a 30-day window from which Annual Pass holders are able to register a visit starting from August 24, 2020. Annual Pass holders will be provided with one reservation per visit per pass, and a new reservation will be able to be made once the current one is redeemed, cancelled or expired.

Starting from the first day of the new phase on August 24, 2020, the validity period of Annual Passes that were impacted by the park closure and Advanced Reservation Period will be extended as follows: For Annual Passes that were purchased before the park’s closure date of January 25, 2020 and still valid on and after January 25, 2020, the validity period will be extended for 212 days (the total number of impacted days from January 25 to August 23, 2020), starting from the original expiration date of each such Annual Pass; For Annual Passes that were purchased on or after January 25, 2020, but before or on August 23, 2020, the validity period will only start on August 24, 2020.

As with Annual Pass holders, Shanghai Disneyland General Admission Ticket holders will not be required to obtain a visitation spot beginning August 24, 2020. Instead, they will only need to make a reservation by submitting their visitation date and personal information to obtain a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code prior to their arrival at the park’s Main Entrance.

With the park’s transitioning to the new reservation phase, the validity periods of all General Admission Tickets to Shanghai Disneyland issued before January 25, 2020 and still valid on and after January 25, 2020 will be extended for 212 days ( the total number of impacted days from January 25 to August 23, 2020), starting from the original expiration date of each such General Admission Ticket. For General Admission Tickets to Shanghai Disneyland that were issued on or after January 25, 2020, but before or on August 23, 2020, the validity period will only start on August 24, 2020.

Other guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland are still required to purchase dated admission tickets in advance. Guests may purchase tickets and make reservations with their personal information on the same day of their visit. Tickets are available via the resort’s official online channels and official travel partners’ channels; however, onsite ticket booths will remain closed.