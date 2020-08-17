Walt Disney World Extends Cancellation Policy Through The End of 2020

Today Walt Disney World Resort updated its temporary cancellation and modification policy to include arrivals through the end of 2020. What’s Happening: While the bulk of the cancellation policy has largely remained the same since the Walt Disney World Resort reopened after the closure of the resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today it was announced they did change one part of their policy, extending out the date that guests could cancel without Disney-imposed penalty through the end of the year.

The update allows potential guests to book with confidence, with the official verbiage saying: “Enjoy added peace of mind when you book your next Disney vacation! If your plans change, any Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees will be waived up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through December 31, 2020.”

While this update only affects the date that guests can cancel their reservation through, other new policies are still in place: Theme park reservations through the Disney Park Pass system are required (subject to availability) to enjoy the four theme parks of the Walt Disney World resort, and can be made at the official site, here. Additionally, attractions, experiences (such as shows, parades, and fireworks), services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed. Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members except when dining or swimming. They must be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose, mouth, and secure under the chin. Neck Gaiters, open chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material, or holes are not acceptable. Face coverings may also be removed while actively eating or drinking in a stationary position while maintaining appropriate physical distancing.

