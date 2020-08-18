Disney Adds Spanish, French, and Portuguese to “Imagineering in a Box” Online Learning Program

Disney has updated the Imagineering in a Box online educational program to include subtitles in Spanish, Portuguese and French.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Imagineering in a Box online educational program is now available with subtitles in Spanish, Portuguese and French.
- In addition, Disney will add Chinese languages later in 2020.
- The program includes Disney Imagineers from hundreds of career disciplines showing kids how they use their skills to create theme park experiences.
- This includes math, physics, engineering, and writing.
- Imagineering in a Box is a free virtual learning experience made in collaboration with the Khan Academy and Pixar.
- The program includes 32 videos, 3 interactive lessons, and an educator’s guide for teachers and parents.
- Click the links below to access the program in your preferred language: