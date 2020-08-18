Disneyland Paris Closing One Resort Early, Reopening Disneyland Hotel on December 8th

Disneyland Paris has announced a change to their resort hotel phased reopening schedule, temporarily closing one resort and reopening another in December.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Paris Resort began its phased reopening on July 15th and since then, the following resort hotels have reopened:
- Disney’s Newport Bay Club
- Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe
- Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne
- Disney announced today that on September 30th, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne will temporarily close until March 3rd, 2021.
- Another resort hotel, The Disneyland Hotel, will reopen to Guests beginning December 8th.
- In addition, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge is planning to reopen on May 1st.
- This change does not affect Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe resorts.
- An opening date has not yet been announced for Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch.
- Disney’s Hotel New York is currently closed for construction as it becomes Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Work on the project resumed in July.
- Guests who made reservations at a resort that won’t be available during their stay will be able to choose from a different available resort for the same date, rescheduling to another date after their desired hotel reopens, or cancellation with a full refund.
- More information can be found at DisneylandParis.com.