Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

Disney just announced everything coming to Disney+ in September! This includes the Premiere Access debut of Mulan, the Disney+ original film Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and new exclusive series like Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Earth to Ned, and Becoming. Plus the library gets bigger with new movies and shows, including the complete series of ABC’s Once Upon a Time and the classic Donald Duck short Trick or Treat. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this September.
New Exclusives
Movies
Mulan – Coming September 4th (Premier Access for $29.99)
“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Key Art | Images | Media Kit
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – Coming September 25th
“Secret Society of Second Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.”
TV Shows
- Earth to Ned
- September 4th – All 10 Episodes
- Becoming
- September 18th – All 10 Episodes
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
- September 25th – Episode 1
- Muppets Now
- September 4th – “Socialized” (Season Finale)
- Weird But True!
- September 4th – “Germs”
- September 11th – “Photography”
- September 18th – “Trains”
- September 25th – “Venomous Animals”
- Pixar in Real Life
- September 4th – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- September 4th – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
- September 11th – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
- September 18th – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
- September 25th – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
New Library Additions
September 4th
Shorts
- Trick or Treat
Movies
TV Shows/Specials
- Ancient China from Above (s1)
September 11th
Movies
September 18th
Movies
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story
TV Shows/Specials
- Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
- Europe from Above (s1)
- Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
- Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
- Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
- Soy Luna (s2-3)
- Violetta (s3)
- Wicked Tuna (s9)
September 25th
Movies
TV Shows/Specials
- Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
- The Giant Robber Crab
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
- Muppet Babies (s2)
- Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
- Sydney to the Max (s2)
- Wild Central America (s1)
- X-Ray Earth (s1)
Weekly Watch Guide
Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.