Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

by | Aug 18, 2020 1:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Disney just announced everything coming to Disney+ in September! This includes the Premiere Access debut of Mulan, the Disney+ original film Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and new exclusive series like Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Earth to Ned, and Becoming. Plus the library gets bigger with new movies and shows, including the complete series of ABC’s Once Upon a Time and the classic Donald Duck short Trick or Treat. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this September.

New Exclusives

Movies

Mulan – Coming September 4th (Premier Access for $29.99)

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Key Art | Images | Media Kit

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – Coming September 25th

Secret Society of Second Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.”

TV Shows

  • Earth to Ned
    • September 4th – All 10 Episodes
  • Becoming
    • September 18th – All 10 Episodes
  • Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
    • September 25th – Episode 1
  • Muppets Now
    • September 4th – “Socialized” (Season Finale)
  • Weird But True!
    • September 4th – “Germs”
    • September 11th – “Photography”
    • September 18th – “Trains”
    • September 25th – “Venomous Animals”
  • Pixar in Real Life
    • September 4th – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • September 4th – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
    • September 11th – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
    • September 18th – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
    • September 25th – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

New Library Additions

September 4th

Shorts

  • Trick or Treat

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Ancient China from Above (s1)

September 11th

Movies

September 18th

Movies

  • Bend it Like Beckham
  • Ever After: A Cinderella Story

TV Shows/Specials

September 25th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed