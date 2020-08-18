Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

Disney just announced everything coming to Disney+ in September! This includes the Premiere Access debut of Mulan, the Disney+ original film Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and new exclusive series like Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Earth to Ned, and Becoming. Plus the library gets bigger with new movies and shows, including the complete series of ABC’s Once Upon a Time and the classic Donald Duck short Trick or Treat. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this September.

New Exclusives

Movies

Mulan – Coming September 4th (Premier Access for $29.99)

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Key Art | Images | Media Kit

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – Coming September 25th

“Secret Society of Second Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.”

TV Shows

New Library Additions

September 4th

Shorts

Trick or Treat

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Ancient China from Above (s1)

September 11th

Movies

September 18th

Movies

Bend it Like Beckham

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

TV Shows/Specials

September 25th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Muppet Babies

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

