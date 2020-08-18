MerchPass Drawings for Dumbo the Flying Elephant Series from Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Available Now

Fans looking to pick up the next Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection will want to head to shopDisney today! MerchPass drawings for Series 8 – Dumbo The Flying Elephant are open now and will close this evening.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has kicked off another series of MerchPass drawings Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

MerchPass for Series 8 is only available today (August 18). Winners will be notified by email on August 20th.

If selected, winners will have through August 21, to log into shopDisney to purchase their items.

Fans can check out the collection and enter any or all of the drawings for the opportunity to purchase their favorite merchandise pieces.

Series 6 celebrates Dumbo the Flying Elephant and, as with every release in the collection, features five items themed to the attraction: Minnie Mouse plush Ear Headband Loungefly backpack or hip pack Mug Pin set



Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction – Dumbo The Flying Elephant

Minnie heads to the Big Top for Series 8 which is themed to the one ride that everyone must experience on their first Disney trip—Dumbo the Flying Elephant! This collection features bold primary colors of yellow, red, and blue accented with sparkly silver glitter and one magic feather.

