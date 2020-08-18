MerchPass Drawings for Dumbo the Flying Elephant Series from Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Available Now

Fans looking to pick up the next Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection will want to head to shopDisney today! MerchPass drawings for Series 8 – Dumbo The Flying Elephant are open now and will close this evening.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney has kicked off another series of MerchPass drawings, this time for Series 8 of the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection.
- MerchPass for Series 8 is only available today (August 18). Winners will be notified by email on August 20th.
- If selected, winners will have through August 21, to log into shopDisney to purchase their items.
- Fans can check out the collection and enter any or all of the drawings for the opportunity to purchase their favorite merchandise pieces.
- Series 6 celebrates Dumbo the Flying Elephant and, as with every release in the collection, features five items themed to the attraction:
- Minnie Mouse plush
- Ear Headband
- Loungefly backpack or hip pack
- Mug
- Pin set
Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction – Dumbo The Flying Elephant
Minnie heads to the Big Top for Series 8 which is themed to the one ride that everyone must experience on their first Disney trip—Dumbo the Flying Elephant! This collection features bold primary colors of yellow, red, and blue accented with sparkly silver glitter and one magic feather.
Good to Know:
- Disney will offer multiple drawings for individual items in the Series 8 collection. Guests can enter as many drawings as they like, but can only enter each drawing once.
- Drawings are random and guests will be notified via email on August 20th if they’ve been selected. Those selected will then have through August 21st to purchase the item(s) at the designated price.
- Guests selected in a drawing are not required to purchase that item.