Searchlight Pictures Shares Featurette for “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Ahead of its limited theatrical release on August 28th, Searchlight Pictures has shared a featurette for The Personal History of David Copperfield.

What’s Happening:

Contrary to popular belief, Searchlight Pictures’ The Personal History of David Copperfield is not about the legendary magician, but about the main character from a Charles Dickens novel.

Even actor Dev Patel was confused by the title at first! Patel revealed this little tidbit in a new featurette released by the studio ahead of the film's debut.

This 2-minute video includes interviews with the cast and director as well as highlighting some sure to be memorable moments from the film.

Additionally the cast talks about the impact Dickens’ novel has had on them and how much they enjoy not only the story, but making the movie. Take a look:

About the Film:

“The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers— giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world. Emmy winners and Oscar nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.”

The Personal Life of David Copperfield Stars:

Dev Patel as Copperfield

Tilda Swinton ( Doctor Strange )

) Hugh Laurie ( Tomorrowland )

) Peter Capaldi ( Christopher Robin )

) Ben Whishaw ( Mary Poppins Returns )

) Paul Whitehouse

Aneurin Barnard

Daisy May Cooper

Morfydd Clark

Benedict Wong ( Lady and the Tramp )

) Gwendoline Christie ( Star Wars: The Force Awakens )

) Anthony Welsh

Rosalind Eleazar

The Personal History of David Copperfield is scheduled for limited release on August 28th.