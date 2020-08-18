Searchlight Pictures Shares Featurette for “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Ahead of its limited theatrical release on August 28th, Searchlight Pictures has shared a featurette for The Personal History of David Copperfield.
What’s Happening:
- Contrary to popular belief, Searchlight Pictures’ The Personal History of David Copperfield is not about the legendary magician, but about the main character from a Charles Dickens novel.
- Even actor Dev Patel was confused by the title at first! Patel revealed this little tidbit in a new featurette released by the studio ahead of the film’s debut.
- This 2-minute video includes interviews with the cast and director as well as highlighting some sure to be memorable moments from the film.
- Additionally the cast talks about the impact Dickens’ novel has had on them and how much they enjoy not only the story, but making the movie. Take a look:
About the Film:
- “The Personal History of David Copperfield re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers— giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world. Emmy winners and Oscar nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.”
The Personal Life of David Copperfield Stars:
- Dev Patel as Copperfield
- Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange)
- Hugh Laurie (Tomorrowland)
- Peter Capaldi (Christopher Robin)
- Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Paul Whitehouse
- Aneurin Barnard
- Daisy May Cooper
- Morfydd Clark
- Benedict Wong (Lady and the Tramp)
- Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
- Anthony Welsh
- Rosalind Eleazar
The Personal History of David Copperfield is scheduled for limited release on August 28th.