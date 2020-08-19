DCappella and Airbnb Teaming up for Online Experience

Calling all Disney fans with a flair for a cappella singing! DCappella is hosting a special virtual session instructing fans on how to sing one of Disney’s classic songs followed by the opportunity to be in a music video with the group.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who’ve dreamed of singing in a music video can make it a reality through a new online experience with DCappella.

Airbnb has announced

Guests can sign up to attend one of three virtual sessions with the group where they’ll learn about the music video and how fans are helping to create it. There is no cost to join and no traveling required!

Following discussion and instruction, fans will break off into small groups with DCappella members for more personalized guidance and tips for recording.

Fans will then record themselves singing and send their video and audio to DCappella.

Disney Music and Deke Sharon will edit all the parts together to create one music video starring DCappella and you! The video will be released on DCappella’s YouTube Channel.

Good to Know: