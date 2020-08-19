DCappella and Airbnb Teaming up for Online Experience

Calling all Disney fans with a flair for a cappella singing! DCappella is hosting a special virtual session instructing fans on how to sing one of Disney’s classic songs followed by the opportunity to be in a music video with the group.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans who’ve dreamed of singing in a music video can make it a reality through a new online experience with DCappella.
- Airbnb has announced a new virtual experience hosted by DCappella and a cappella expert Deke Sharon that will take place later this month.
- Guests can sign up to attend one of three virtual sessions with the group where they’ll learn about the music video and how fans are helping to create it. There is no cost to join and no traveling required!
- Following discussion and instruction, fans will break off into small groups with DCappella members for more personalized guidance and tips for recording.
- Fans will then record themselves singing and send their video and audio to DCappella.
- Disney Music and Deke Sharon will edit all the parts together to create one music video starring DCappella and you! The video will be released on DCappella’s YouTube Channel.
Good to Know:
- By booking a ticket to this experience, you are agreeing not to record it (the virtual session).
- In order to appear in the music video, you’ll have to sign a waiver/release.
- When booking the experience, the Airbnb site requires guests to provide a form of payment, however there’s no charge to participate.
- Those who participate in the program are asked to become familiar with a vocal part for the song “Trashin’ The Camp” from Tarzan.
- Additional information, links to the session and music will be available after fans have reserved their spot.