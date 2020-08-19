Learn To Draw Pumbaa in Latest #DrawWithDisneyAnimation Video

The #DrawWithDisneyAnimation series continues to be popular, so we keep getting to learn how to draw more characters! Today, we go back to 1994 to learn how to draw Pumbaa from The Lion King with Walt Disney Animation Studios Animator Andrew Feliciano.
- As part of the #DrawWithDisneyAnimation video series, today we get to learn how to draw one of our favorite characters from the world of Disney Animation, Pumbaa from 1994’s box office mega-hit, The Lion King.
- Our lesson today is given by Walt Disney Animation Studios Animator, Andrew Feliciano. Feliciano has been with the studio for six years, working on films like Big Hero 6, Moana, Frozen 2, and Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon. He has also contributed to short films like Elephant in the Room, and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.
- With that impressive filmography, it might be asked why Feliciano is teaching us how to draw Pumbaa. Back in 2009 through 2011, Feliciano worked on several of the Timon and Pumbaa: Wild About Safety shorts, directed by Dave Bossert, which prominently feature the eponymous gaseous warthog.
- Pumbaa first made his appearance in 1994’s The Lion King, and the monster success of that film led to a series of other projects that featured the character, including two direct to video sequels (The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, The Lion King 1½), The recently retired Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable at EPCOT, and one half of his very own animated television series, Timon and Pumbaa, and the aforementioned Timon and Pumbaa: Wild About Safety shorts.
- Voiced by Ernie Sabella, Pumbaa is a gluttonous warthog and the best friend of Timon (Voiced by Nathan Lane). The duo originally auditioned for the hyena characters, but the chemistry between the old friends proved a better fit for the outcast meerkat and warthog, and led to a very rare occurrence in animation, in which the two recorded their vocal performance for their roles together, simultaneously.