Hercule Poirot Speaks to Room Full of Suspects in Official Trailer for “Death on the Nile”

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as solving a mystery and for detective Hercule Poirot it’s a way of life. This October movie audiences can follow Agatha Christie’s literary icon in an all new film based on the novel Death on the Nile.

What’s Happening:

With movie theaters nationwide starting to reopen, the fall film slate has plenty of interesting stories to bring to audiences.

Among the fall titles is a new version of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile starring Kenneth Branagh as legendary detective Hercule Poirot.

starring Kenneth Branagh as legendary detective Hercule Poirot. Twentieth Century Studios has released the official trailer and new poster for the film that boasts an all-star cast. Take a look:

About the Story:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express.

1 of 3

The Film Stars:

Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman

Annette Bening

Russell Brand

Ali Fazal

Dawn French

Gal Gadot

Armie Hammer

Rose Leslie

Emma Mackey

Sophie Okonedo

Jennifer Saunders

Letitia Wright

Creative Team: