Fortnite Teases Arrival of Thor with Cryptic Tweet

Another Marvel character is coming to Fortnite! The immersively popular MMO is bringing Thor into the fold, or at least it seems that way. The game teased his appearance in a recent tweet with some very specific emojis.
- This morning, the official Fortnite Twitter account posted three emojis and a moving image to announce a new character coming to the game.
🔨⚡🌈 pic.twitter.com/0U7fFnrTsW
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020
- The tweet shows a hammer, lighting bolt, and a rainbow which one would speculate represents Thor the god of Thunder.
- As for the rainbow, Thor’s homeworld of Asgard can be reached via a rainbow bridge.
- Whether Fortnite will include Asgard or just Thor and his counterparts is yet to be revealed, but fans can discover the fun for themselves starting August 27th!