Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Exclusive Beer Now Sold at Outdoor Carts

This is the beer you’re looking for. The popular Gold Squadron Lager from Oga’s Cantina is now available at select outdoor vending carts on the planet Batuu for $14 credits. Previously only available inside the reservation-only establishment, the Gold Squadron Lager is the perfect drink on a hot day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The popular brew for Star Wars fans is flavored with lavender and plum in addition the golden hops and barley. Be sure to look for the best beer in the galaxy on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.