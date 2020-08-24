ESPN Debuts New Studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas

ESPN has opened a new studio in Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel + Experience as part of its overall deal with Caesars Entertainment.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced that its new studio at The LINQ Hotel

and digital platforms. With the new studio, ESPN will expand its content with Caesars to bring more robust, Vegas-exclusive sports betting and entertainment news to fans around the world.

This includes moving ESPN’s Daily Wager to the new LINQ studio beginning Tuesday, September 8 and launching a sports betting-themed digital show this fall.

The New Studio:

The new facility includes three studios and features 12 cameras, including two exterior robotic cameras.

It will operate using ESPN’s REMI production workflow, with 24 transmit and receive paths to ESPN control rooms and technical operations around the country.

The facility is ESPN’s first built to be fully capable to support native 4K, and will launch in 1080p.

The studio will also play a vital role during major sporting events, including the growing number of franchises and marquee events in Las Vegas.

Daily Wager:

Beginning September 8, ESPN’s sports betting news and information program Daily Wager will permanently move to Las Vegas

Daily Wager is hosted by Doug Kezirian, who has covered sports betting for more than 15 years, and is joined on the program by sports betting experts as well as ESPN analysts and reporters.

The show celebrated its one-year anniversary in March.

This fall, ESPN will also expand its sports betting-themed content into multiple platforms with the launch of a new digital show.

New episodes will be available three days a week as part of a new sports betting channel that will include content originating from Caesars. Fans can follow along via: ESPN app Facebook Twitter YouTube



More From Caesars and ESPN:

The expanded content commitment with Caesars continues to build upon a stable of ESPN betting-related content that dates back more than a decade. In addition to Daily Wager, ESPN betting-related content has included: Behind the Bets with Doug Kezirian podcast from Las Vegas Stanford Steve and The Bear podcast (football season)

ESPN betting-related content has included:

Betting news, discussion segments in signature shows ( SportsCenter )

) “Bad Beats” on S portsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg on ESPN+

on ESPN+ Gambling and gambling industry coverage on ESPN.com for more than 10 years

