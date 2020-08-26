Disney Dog Day At-Home Activities from Disney Parks Blog

Disney Parks Blog is celebrating National Dog Day in a big way with several activities that pawrents can do at home.

Park Bark Dog Treat Recipe

These homemade dog biscuits contain lots of things dog’s love including peanut butter and bacon! The helpful video above outlines all of the steps and a list of ingredients and instructions can be found here. This recipe comes to you from Disney Chef Heather Wall.

Dog-It-Yourself Treat Jar

Store your homemade treats in an adorable 101 Dalmatians-inspired treat jar that you can make yourself. In addition to a jar, you’ll need paint, ribbon, construction paper, and glue. Click here for the full instructions on page 3.

Dogs on Disney+

Cuddle up on the couch with your puppo and enjoy one of the following dog related items on Disney+ while your pooch enjoys your homemade treats.