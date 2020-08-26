Star Wars Celebration Merchandise Available to General Public For First Time

by | Aug 26, 2020 3:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Though the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim has been cancelled this year, for the first time ever, Star Wars Celebration Merchandise will be made available to the general public at launch.

What’s Happening:

  • Nothing can replace the fun of being together with all of the amazing Star Wars Celebration fans from around the world, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on some of the things that Celebration has to offer.
  • For the first time ever, Celebration is introducing the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store.
  • Starting Monday, August 31st at 12 Noon Eastern, Star Wars Celebration exclusive merchandise, including Shirts, Hats, Pins, Collectibles, and more will be available.
  • As a thank you exclusively for fans who purchased a ticket over the original 2020 event dates, Celebration invites you to enjoy 3 days of early access to The Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store. The early access period for original event date ticket holders will officially begin on Friday, August 28 at 12 noon Eastern.
  • All Star Wars Celebration 2020 ticket holders received an email on Thursday, August 28 with how to set up your early access credentials. Note: all fans who purchased a ticket over the original 2020 event dates are able to enjoy this exclusive benefit, even if you requested a refund
  • This year’s Star Wars Celebration pin set features artwork by renowned artist Danny Haas, and features over 50 beloved characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy. See below for the characters that have been revealed thus far – and check back for more details. Additional pins will be revealed, and released for sale, throughout the remainder of 2020.
  • Merchandise features event logos, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and other fun designs and collectible items.
  • Here are a few of our favorite items:

Geeki Tiki AT-AT Punch Bowl

The Mandalorian Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Shirt

  • You can view the complete set of merchandise that will be available beginning August 31st, here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed