Trevor Tordjman Joins Cast of “Bunk’d” for Fifth Season.

Trevor Tordjman is heading to Camp Kikiwaka! The multi talented actor is joining the cast for season five as Parker Preston, a young man who winds up with a 15% stake in the camp.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has announced that actor Trevor Tordjman will join the cast of the hugely popular sitcom BUNK’D

Start of production on the new season is yet to be determined.

Tordjman will star as Parker Preston, a witty charmer with an inherent likeability, despite the cocky demeanor he’s picked up as a member of an ultra-wealthy family.

Parker is the only Preston who cares about a deed giving descendants of great-great-grandfather Preston a 15% stake in Camp Kikiwaka.

Now, Parker shows up at Kikiwaka determined to implement over the top ideas to make the camp overwhelmingly successful, but it quickly becomes clear that he’ll butt heads with Lou over what success looks like.

About Trevor Tordjman:

Tordjman, a Kitchener, Ontario native, has amused and enthralled young viewers as the acrobatic cheer squad leader and erstwhile tyrant Bucky in ZOMBIES ZOMBIES 2

He’s also the co-host, with Ariel Martin ( ZOMBIES 2 ), of Disney Fam Jam

), of Tordjman, a member of a sketch comedy group, is an accomplished dancer.

His credits also include: The Next Step Lost & Found Music Studios Full Out



What They’re Saying:

Leah Buono, executive director, Casting, Disney Channels: “Trevor is a beloved member of the Disney Channel family whose effortless charisma, go-to comedic skill and physical agility make him a favorite to kids around the world. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Trevor and look forward to introducing another exciting new character to our audience and delivering more fun with our wonderful cast, crew and creative team on BUNK’D.”

Series Cast:

Miranda May as Lou

Raphael Alejandro as Matteo

Will Buie Jr. as Finn

Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny

Shelby Simmons as Ava

Israel Johnson as Noah

Creative Team: