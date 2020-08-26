Trevor Tordjman Joins Cast of “Bunk’d” for Fifth Season.

by | Aug 26, 2020 10:34 AM Pacific Time

Trevor Tordjman is heading to Camp Kikiwaka! The multi talented actor is joining the cast for season five as Parker Preston, a young man who winds up with a 15% stake in the camp.  

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Channel has announced that actor Trevor Tordjman will join the cast of the hugely popular sitcom BUNK’D for its fifth season.
  • Start of production on the new season is yet to be determined.  
  • Tordjman will star as Parker Preston, a witty charmer with an inherent likeability, despite the cocky demeanor he’s picked up as a member of an ultra-wealthy family.
  • Parker is the only Preston who cares about a deed giving descendants of great-great-grandfather Preston a 15% stake in Camp Kikiwaka.
  • Now, Parker shows up at Kikiwaka determined to implement over the top ideas to make the camp overwhelmingly successful, but it quickly becomes clear that he’ll butt heads with Lou over what success looks like.

About Trevor Tordjman:

  • Tordjman, a Kitchener, Ontario native, has amused and enthralled young viewers as the acrobatic cheer squad leader and erstwhile tyrant Bucky in ZOMBIES, and ZOMBIES 2.
  • He’s also the co-host, with Ariel Martin (ZOMBIES 2), of Disney Fam Jam, a dance competition series on Disney Channel, and the pair are hosting Disney Channel interstitials to provide “espirit de corp” during the summer while observing safer at home guidelines.
  • Tordjman, a member of a sketch comedy group, is an accomplished dancer.
  • His credits also include:
    • The Next Step
    • Lost & Found Music Studios
    • Full Out

What They’re Saying:

  • Leah Buono, executive director, Casting, Disney Channels: “Trevor is a beloved member of the Disney Channel family whose effortless charisma, go-to comedic skill and physical agility make him a favorite to kids around the world. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Trevor and look forward to introducing another exciting new character to our audience and delivering more fun with our wonderful cast, crew and creative team on BUNK’D.”

MALLORY JAMES MAHONEY, WILL BUIE JR., ISRAEL JOHNSON, SHELBY SIMMONS, MIRANDA MAY, RAPHAEL ALEJANDRO, SCARLETT ESTEVEZ

Series Cast:

  • Miranda May as Lou
  • Raphael Alejandro as Matteo
  • Will Buie Jr. as Finn
  • Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny
  • Shelby Simmons as Ava
  • Israel Johnson as Noah

