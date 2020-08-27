Florida Man Arrested at EPCOT After Fight Ensues Over Face Mask

The Orlando Sentinel has reported that a Florida man was arrested at EPCOT on August 14th for hitting a security guard in the head and threatening to kill him when asked to put his face mask back on.

What’s Happening:

Florida resident Enrico Toro was arrested on August 14th after he reportedly hit a Disney Security Cast Member in the head and threatened to kill him.

Enrico Toro is a resident of Orange County where Mayor Jerry Dennings executive order is in place, requiring all people to wear masks in public places.

According to the police report, Enrico Toro was stopped by Disney Security outside of EPCOT

The family went to their car and returned, but one of the three children’s face covering still didn’t meet Disney’s safety guidelines

Toro’s wife convinced him to walk away and the Cast Member called Orange County Police Department, who arrested Enrico Toro.

Toro has been charged with misdemeanor battery for the altercation.

In the same police report, Toro’s version of events say that the Disney Security Cast Member used swear words with him and that nothing else happened.

Three Guests witnessed the event and said that Toro was using profanity and that they saw him hit the Security Cast Member.

According to Orange County spokeswoman Despina McLaughlin, officials aren’t aware of any other violent incidents related to noncompliance with the face covering ordinance.