Halloween Festivities Descend on Disneyland Paris Resort September 26-November 1

While Disneyland Paris’ 2020 Halloween celebration will undoubtedly be different from previous years, guests can still experience the frightfully fun season!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is about to enter a spooky season as Halloween descends on the Resort! From September 26th – November 1st guests can experience seasonal festivities including character encounters, themed treats, colorful costumes and more surprises.

Mischievous Disney villains will be sneaking around the resort’s Selfie Spots, while familiar heroes and heroines dressed in Halloween costumes are also ready to pose for pictures.

Parents and little pumpkins alike will delight in the terrifyingly fun attractions, devilishly delicious treats, and eye-popping surprises.

Disneyland Park will be Decked Out for a Spooktacular Halloween

From Main Street U.S.A. to Sleeping Beauty Castle, the spirit of Halloween is everywhere your eyeballs can see.

Jack ‘o lanterns line the streets while ghoulish ghosts can pop up anywhere to give guests a spooky surprise.

Creep on over to Frontierland to discover a colourful Mexican festival, complete with lively music and prancing skeletons.

Take a Selfie with Disney Characters

Say “zombieees!” Put on your most menacing smile and show your fangs for a BOOtiful selfie!

Disney Characters dressed in their most wickedly colourful Halloween costumes are waiting to share a spooky moment with you throughout the Parks.

Mickey & Minnie, Donald & Daisy, Goofy… who will you be lucky enough to meet for yours?

Meet the Mischievous Disney Villains

Mwahahaha! Try to avoid the giant thorns in the courtyard of Sleeping Beauty Castle and see if you can spot the dastardly Maleficent on the balcony.

Captain Hook hops off the Jolly Roger and into the Parks on certain days, while the awfully unpleasant Ursula, is no doubt trying to steal the voices of some poor unfortunate soul

Mickey and Friends Take the Stage for Bewitching Selfies

Slink through the squeaky gates of this Fantasyland theatre decorated in the unmistakable colours of the season and discover Mickey and his friends dressed in their most dazzling Halloween costumes!

It’s the perfect opportunity to grab a frightfully good selfie with some beloved Disney Characters.

Seek Out Disney Villains Lurking in Walt Disney Studios Park

From October 1st, Jafar, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and other mischievous characters are invading Studio Theater for your goosebump-inducing pleasure.

A screamingly good time awaits those courageous enough to spend time in the presence of these rebellious rapscallions.

Tricks & Treats of Halloween in the Disney Parks

Everywhere you lay your eyes there’s something ghoulishly fun to see.

Boutiques are stocked from floor to ceiling with treats for big and little pumpkins, while restaurants in the Parks, Disney Hotels and Disney Village can satisfy even the most monstrous of appetites.

Guests will even find some special new potions on the drinks menus, as well as snacks made specially for this most frightful of seasons!

More Surprises to Discover in the Parks

Guests will have to wait until they’re in the Parks to see what Disneyland Paris got hiding up its sleeve!

The sounds of the creepy music guide visitors to their next out-of-this-world experience where they’ll be spirited away to an unforgettable Halloween celebration full of colour and fun.

Disney Characters will be escorted through the Parks at different moments and on different days throughout the season. Their presence at any precise time or location can therefore not be guaranteed.