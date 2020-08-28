What California’s New Color Coded County Risk Tier System Means for the Reopening of Disneyland

by | Aug 28, 2020 2:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out new reopening guidelines that offer some guidance on what it will take for the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort to get approval to reopen. Under this new plan, counties are assigned color coded levels based on the daily number of positive cases per 100,000 residents or their test positivity rate. The color coding is as follows:

  • Widespread (Purple):
    • Daily Cases per 100,000: Greater than 7
    • Test Positivity Rate: Greater than 8%
  • Substantial (Red):
    • Daily Cases per 100,000: 4-7
    • Test Positivity Rate: 5-8%
  • Moderate (Orange):
    • Daily Cases per 100,000: 1-3.9
    • Test Positivity Rate: 2-4.9%
  • Minimal (Yellow):
    • Daily Cases per 100,000: Less than 1
    • Test Positivity Rate: Less than 2%

Under this plan, counties will remain in a colored tier for a minimum of 3 weeks. Starting out, Orange County is in the Widespread (Purple) tier, which means it will remain that way for at least 3 weeks.

In order to move to a lower tier, each county needs to meet the next tier’s criteria for 2 consecutive weeks. What is not yet clear is whether Orange County needs to wait 3 weeks from today or if the state will count time retroactively since the county’s current numbers (5.6 daily cases per 100,000, test positivity rate of 5%) should have them ranking in the Substantial (Red) tier, which would be an improvement to get them closer to yellow.

Gavin Newsom will be meeting later today to discuss requirements for theme parks to reopen, but he did lay out guidelines for museums, zoos, and aquariums and the policies are typically similar for theme parks. California guidelines for the reopening of these types of business can reopen under the following tiers:

  • Widespread (Purple):
    • Outdoor only with modifications
  • Substantial (Red):
    • Indoor with modifications
    • Indoor activities must be limited to 25% of capacity
  • Moderate (Orange):
    • Indoor with modifications
    • Indoor activities must be limited to 50% capacity
  • Minimal (Yellow):

While these state guidelines can be helpful for fans to understand what it will take for Disneyland to be cleared to reopen, it does not take into account Disney’s own high requirements for the safety and wellbeing of their Cast Members and Guests. Time will tell what happens, but with more clear guidelines to follow, we’re hopeful that as cases continue to lower in Orange County and across California, that the magic can return once more.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed