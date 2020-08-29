Disney+ Adds Episode Tracking Feature to Streaming App

The Disney+ user experience received an upgrade this week, implementing a missing feature that subscribers have been asking for. Users now have a visual indicator of what they’ve watched and what they haven’t yet when looking at the episodes of a TV series.

Disney’s streaming service previously only marked episodes you were in the middle of. In the case of the image above, you can see that episodes 9 and 10 have been completely watched, episode 11 is partially watched, and episode 12 hasn’t been started yet. While The Simpsons is something I’ve watched recently, I found that the feature works retroactively. I haven’t watched Boy Meets World in almost 6-months, but the service knows which episodes I’ve watched and which I haven’t.

This is highly welcome news, particularly for The Simpsons offers themed collections of episodes. Let’s say you were in the middle of a season, but then watched episodes from “The Simpsons: Sports Collection,” you would have previously had a hard time finding where you left off in the season. But not anymore, thanks for this much appreciated update.