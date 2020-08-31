Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Seaworld Orlando Sells 2021 Fun Card Which Also Gives Admission for Remainder of 2020 for Free

Those looking to go to either Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Seaworld Orlando can get some extra value for their theme park dollar when they purchase a 2021 Fun Card for either park, which will give admission to for 2021, as well as the remainder of 2020 for free!

What’s Happening:

Both Seaworld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering guests who are looking for safe, year-round thrills, exciting seasonal events, and the opportunity to roam, explore, and enjoy Busch Gardens Tampa’s 335 acres OR Seaworld Orlando’s 200 acres, with limited capacity can now purchase a new 2021 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card or Seaworld Orlando Fun Card and receive park admission for the rest of 2020 for FREE!

By taking advantage of this new offer to enjoy fan-favorite seasonal events redesigned to promote the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including Bier Fest, Busch Gardens Tampa’s open-air fall festival, or Seaworld Orlando’s Craft Beer festival, guests can also come back to visit again and again through 2021!

Guests who purchase a Seaworld Orlando Fun Card can look forward to many events throughout the year, including: Halloween Spooktacular



September 19 through November 1

It’s an ocean of Halloween fun for the whole family at SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular! During this modified daytime event, guests can safely explore our slightly spooky trick-or-treat trail and meet silly Halloween characters with physical distancing protocols in place, and much more during this safe, family-friendly event. SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular will return starting September 19 through November 1 and is included in park admission.

Christmas Celebration

Select Dates, Nov. 21 – Dec. 31

Enjoy festive shopping, delicious food, and stunning live shows, during SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration, on select days.

Gather your family and join all of your festive friends at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. SeaWorld transforms into a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer, excitement and over 3 million beautiful lights. Experience award-winning entertainment, from the Sesame Street® Christmas Parade to spectacular seasonal shows like O’Wondrous Night and Winter Wonderland on Ice. Rub noses with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and pals, or head to Wild Arctic and visit with Santa himself. Create unforgettable holiday memories with a magical Christmas celebration you can only find at SeaWorld.

Guests who purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Fun Card can look forward to many events throughout the year, including: Bier Fest



Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 12 – Nov. 15

At this year’s event, the third year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip and savor seasonal brew offerings and new recipes featuring fall flavors at one of Florida’s most spacious outdoor theme parks. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 12 to Nov. 15.

From local craft brews and a curated selection of wines and specialty cocktails, to interesting international delights and unique snacks and meals, guests can explore 16 Bier Fest cabins spread out across the park’s open-air festival area featuring modified food and beverage serving procedures and contact-free transaction options. Guests can pair their favorite brew samples with delicious new beer-inspired dishes such as Sam Adams OctoberFest braised short ribs and New England IPA drunken shrimp tacos, and Yuengling Black & Tan chocolate cupcakes. Hearty fare is also offered at the Busch Bier Garten inside of the Garden Gate Café, including new dishes like Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos and loaded mac and cheese with creamy Budweiser cheese sauce topped with “boujee bacon” and onion strings.