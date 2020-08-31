Star Wars Celebration Reveals This Year’s Licensee Exclusives

This year has been a unique one, and as this year’s convention season is upon us, this year the bobbleheads and busts won’t be limited to folks walking an exhibition hall floor.

StarWars.com has revealed some unique new items and shared the prints, premium collectibles, and other products that are this year’s Star Wars Celebration licensee exclusives.

Thomas Kinkade Galleries have two prints, A Son’s Destiny and The Battle of Hoth, and vary in size.

Diamond Select Toys is offering different First Order Stormtrooper ⅙ scale mini-busts.

Garmin is offering up some exclusive wristwear, including these two smartwatches:

The Darth Vader Legacy Saga Series special edition smartwatch is inspired by Darth Vader, including the watch design and premium materials plus character-themed app experience.

Rey Legacy Saga Series, like the Darth Vader one above, is inspired by Rey, including the watch design and premium materials plus character-themed app experience.

There are also two Vivofit Jr 2, one themed to the Dark Side, and one themed to the Light Side.

Kotobukiya is offering this Star Wars: A New Hope Tie Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid PVC Statue.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Following in the footsteps of Jango and Boba Fett, The Mandalorian is here to tell a new story—after the fall of the Empire. This Shop Trends exclusive design is printed on high-quality paper that evokes a painter’s canvas, adding uncoated texture to every poster and creating a superior print.