ABC to Present “9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together” on Friday, September 11

On Friday, September 11th, ABC will air a special presentation of the 2014 dedication ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Museum. 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together will look back on stories of sacrifice and loss, compassion, and hope amid the tragic events of that unforgettable day.

What’s Happening:

ABC announced today they will present a dedication special filmed at the 2014 opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together , will air Friday, September 11 at 8:00 pm EDT on ABC.

, will air Friday, September 11 at 8:00 pm EDT on ABC. The special will be made available the following day on demand and on Hulu

About The Day We Came Together :

The hour-long special filmed on May 15, 2014, marks President Barack Obama’s opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum and reflects the unwavering courage, compassion and sacrifice born out of that tragic morning.

The special includes moving and inspiring stories about those who died and those who survived, their families, and the swell of first responders who rushed to help them.

In addition to President Barack Obama and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, other dignitaries, survivors, family members, first responders and more share their personal stories, woven together with objects in the museum that recall their experience.

Performances include a 300-voice children’s choir singing “Somewhere,” the New York Philharmonic performing “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and “Amazing Grace” sung by LaChanze.

In addition, processionals with honor guards and the national colors, video clips, imagery and artifacts from the museum, help turn ground zero into hallowed ground.

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Executive producers include Don Mischer, who also directed the special, and David J. Goldberg.

What They’re Saying: