ABC’s “black-ish” to Air Special Hour-Long Partially Animated Election Episode October 4th

ABC’s black-ish returns October 4th with a special partially animated double episode themed to this year’s election ahead of the official season 7 premiere.

What’s Happening:

, but the Johnsons will make a special return to TV on October 4th. “Election Special Part 1” and “Election Special Part 2” will air on October 4th at 10/9c.

Both episodes are directed by Oscar-winner Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

The second episode of the hour-long premiere will be the series’ first animated episode.

Fans should note that it’s possible that the premiere date will change pending what happens with the NBA Finals.

Episode Descriptions: