ABC’s “black-ish” to Air Special Hour-Long Partially Animated Election Episode October 4th

ABC’s black-ish returns October 4th with a special partially animated double episode themed to this year’s election ahead of the official season 7 premiere.
What’s Happening:
- ABC hasn’t yet announced the season 7 premiere date of their hit Kenya Barris series black-ish, but the Johnsons will make a special return to TV on October 4th.
- “Election Special Part 1” and “Election Special Part 2” will air on October 4th at 10/9c.
- Both episodes are directed by Oscar-winner Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
- The second episode of the hour-long premiere will be the series’ first animated episode.
- Fans should note that it’s possible that the premiere date will change pending what happens with the NBA Finals.
Episode Descriptions:
- “Election Special Pt. 1” (Live-Action) – “Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.”
- “Election Special Pt. 2,” (Animated) – “Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.”