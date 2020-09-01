Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop! Figure Features Minnie Mouse in Casey Jr. Circus Train Car, One Piece of Larger Set and Series Celebrating Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary

As part of their Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series, Funko has released an Amazon Exclusive Pop! Figure featuring Minnie Mouse in the caboose of the Casey Jr. Circus Train!

The stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any fan, allowing fans to collect and display all Disney 65th POP! Vinyls!

Minnie in the Caboose is just one part of a full Casey Jr. Train, which includes Donald in the Engine, and individual cars featuring Mickey, Goofy, Pluto, Dumbo, and finally, this Minnie Pop! Figure on the caboose.

This marks the first time that Funko has done a series in a train format, with all the cars being able to link up together.

The Casey Jr. Circus Train set is part of the 65th Anniversary series that also features Pop! Figures based on the Matterhorn, Alice and Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and likely more to come.

A highly anticipated set that featured Mickey Mouse in the Disneyland Band outfit in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle as part of this series sold out in a matter of minutes.

