Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop! Figure Features Minnie Mouse in Casey Jr. Circus Train Car, One Piece of Larger Set and Series Celebrating Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary

As part of their Disneyland 65th Anniversary Series, Funko has released an Amazon Exclusive Pop! Figure featuring Minnie Mouse in the caboose of the Casey Jr. Circus Train!
What’s Happening:
- Amazon.com is offering an exclusive Funko Pop! Figure that features Minnie Mouse in the Caboose of the Casey Jr. Circus Train as part of a series celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Disneyland.
- The stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any fan, allowing fans to collect and display all Disney 65th POP! Vinyls!
- Minnie in the Caboose is just one part of a full Casey Jr. Train, which includes Donald in the Engine, and individual cars featuring Mickey, Goofy, Pluto, Dumbo, and finally, this Minnie Pop! Figure on the caboose.
- This marks the first time that Funko has done a series in a train format, with all the cars being able to link up together.
- The Casey Jr. Circus Train set is part of the 65th Anniversary series that also features Pop! Figures based on the Matterhorn, Alice and Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and likely more to come.
- A highly anticipated set that featured Mickey Mouse in the Disneyland Band outfit in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle as part of this series sold out in a matter of minutes.
- There is also a series of Funko Minis where Alice and the Cheshire Cat are reeling with good fun at the Mad Tea Party Attraction. Mickey rides the Matterhorn Bobsled Attraction, while Minnie and Goofy are on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Attraction. Peter Pan and Captain Hook are at Peter Pan's Flight Attraction. Who will you invite to your festivities?
- And lastly, just a short time ago, Funko unveiled a Disney Parks exclusive Walt Disney with Sleeping Beauty Castle set, with the Pop! Figure of Walt holding a small Mickey Mouse in his hand.