Freeform Posts Full Schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween”

It’s almost that time again, Halloween is just around the corner and that means 31 Nights of Halloween! The fan favorite programming block will entertain audiences of all ages with dozens of Halloween themed movies all month long.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate a season of spirited spooks as Freeform airs 31 Nights of Halloween from October 1st-31st.
- Each day fans of all ages can tune in as the network showcases some of the most hauntingly fun films of the past four decades.
- This year’s new spell-binding line-up includes favorites like Hocus Pocus, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, Hotel Transylvania, and so much more. Below is the full programming schedule.
31 Nights of Halloween Schedule
Week of October 1
Thursday, October 1
- 12:30p/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3p/2c Corpse Bride
- 5p/4c Casper (1995)
- 7p/6c Hotel Transylvania
- 9p/8c Hocus Pocus
- 12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, October 2
- 11a/10c The Goonies
- 1:30p/12:30c Corpse Bride
- 3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)
- 5:10p/4:10c Hotel Transylvania
- 7:15p/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:55p/7:55c Beetlejuice
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 3
- 7a/6c Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30a/6:30c The Goonies
- 10a/9c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:30p/11:30c Ghostbusters II
- 3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice
- 5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus
- 7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values
- 11:30p/10:30c The Craft
Sunday, October 4
- 7a/6c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30a/8:30c Ghostbusters II
- 12p/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 2:05p/1:05c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)
- 5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values
- 9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
- 11:30p/10:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Week of October 5
Monday, October 5
- 11:30a/10:30c Casper (1995)
- 1:30p/12:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 4p/3c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:30p/5:30c Ghostbusters II
- 9p/8c Beetlejuice
- 12a/11c Boxtrolls
Tuesday, October 6
- 11a/10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4p/3c Ghostbusters II
- 6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice
- 8:30p/7:30c Hotel Transylvania
- 12a/11c Corpse Bride
Wednesday, October 7
- 11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12p/11c Corpse Bride
- 2p/1c Matilda
- 4p/3c Hotel Transylvania
- 6p-11p / 5-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12a/11c Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, October 8
- 12p/11c Matilda
- 2p/1c Jumanji (1995)
- 4:30p/3:30c Goosebumps (2015)
- 7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)
- 9p/8c Addams Family Values
- 12a/11c Warm Bodies
Friday, October 9
- 11:30a/10:30c The Mummy (1999)
- 2:20p/1:20c Goosebumps (2015)
- 4:45p/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:50p/5:50c Addams Family Values
- 8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 10
- 7a/6c The Mummy (1999)
- 10a/9c The Mummy Returns
- 1:05-3:35p / 12:05-2:35c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 3:35p/2:35c Casper (1995)
- 5:40p/4:40c Hotel Transylvania
- 7:45p/6:45c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:50p/8:50c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12a/11c Corpse Bride
Sunday, October 11
- 7a/6c The Mummy Returns
- 10:05a/9:05c Casper (1995)
- 12:10p/11:10c Corpse Bride
- 1:50p/12:50c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:30p/2:30c Hotel Transylvania
- 5:35p/4:35c Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:40p/6:40c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 9:50p/8:50c Twitches
- 11:55p/10:55c Twitches Too
Week of October 12
Monday, October 12
- 7a/6c Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- 12:30p/11:30c Halloweentown
- 2:30p/1:30c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 4:30p/3:30c Scared Shrekless
- 5p/4c Shrek
- 7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)
- 9p/8c Addams Family Values
- 12a/11c Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King
Tuesday, October 13
- 11a/10c The Goonies
- 1:35p/12:35c Scared Shrekless
- 2:05p/1:05c Shrek
- 4:10p/3:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:15p/5:15c Addams Family Values
- 8:20p/7:20c Hocus Pocus
- 12a/11c Casper (1995)
Wednesday, October 14
- 1p/12c Casper (1995)
- 3-9p / 2-8c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 9p/8c Beetlejuice
- 12a/11c Boxtrolls
Thursday, October 15
- 7a/6c Scream 3
- 11a/10c Jumanji (1995)
- 1:30p/12:30c Beetlejuice
- 3:30p/2:30c Scream
- 6p/5c Scream 2
- 8:30p/7:30c The Craft
- 12a/11c Jumanji (1995)
Friday, October 16
- 11:30a/10:30c The Craft
- 2p/1c Matilda
- 4p/3c Corpse Bride
- 6p/5c Toy Story of TERROR!
- 6:30p/5:30c Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30p/7:30c Monsters University
- 12a/11c Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12:30-2a / 11:30-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 17
- 7a/6c Corpse Bride
- 8:55a/7:55c Matilda
- 10:55a/9:55c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35p/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 3:05p/2:05c Ghostbusters II
- 5:40p/4:40c Beetlejuice
- 7:45p/6:45c Hocus Pocus
- 9:55p/8:55c Halloweentown
- 12a/11c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Sunday, October 18
- 7a/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30-11a / 8:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 11a/10c Twitches
- 1:05p/12:05c Twitches Too
- 3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice
- 5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus
- 7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values
- 11:30p/10:30c Gremlins
Week of October 19
Monday, October 19
- 11a/10c Matilda
- 1p/12c Gremlins
- 3:30p/2:30c Casper (1995)
- 5:30p/4:30c The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:30p/6:30c Addams Family Values
- 9:30p/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12a/11c Matilda
Tuesday, October 20
- 11a/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 1p/12c Casper (1995)
- 3p/2c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 5:30p/4:30c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8p/7c Ghostbusters II
- 12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wednesday, October 21
- 11a/10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4p/3c Ghostbusters II
- 6:30-11p / 5:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October 22
- 11a/10c Corpse Bride
- 12:35p/11:35c Jumanji (1995)
- 2:35p/1:35c The Mummy (1999)
- 5:45p/4:45c The Mummy Returns
- 8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus
- 12a/11c Corpse Bride
Friday, October 23
- 11a/10c Jumanji (1995)
- 1:30p/12:30c Scream
- 4p/3c Scream 2
- 6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice
- 8:30p/7:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 24
- 7a/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8a/7c Halloweentown
- 10:05a/9:05c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12:05p/11:05c Beetlejuice
- 2:10p/1:10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus
- 6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values
- 11p/10c Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)
Sunday, October 25
- 7a/6c Corpse Bride
- 9a/8c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:30a/10:30c The Craft
- 2p/1c The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:05p/3:05c Addams Family Values
- 6:10p/5:10c Ghostbusters (2016)
- 9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
- 11:30p/10:30c The Craft
Week of October 26
Monday, October 26
- 11a/10c Corpse Bride
- 1p/12c Casper (1995)
- 3p/2c Twitches
- 5p/4c Twitches Too
- 7p/6c Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9p/8c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, October 27
- 11a/10c Casper (1995)
- 1p/12c Scared Shrekless
- 1:30p/12:30c Jumanji (1995)
- 4p/3c Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6p/5c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8p/7c Hocus Pocus
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, October 28
- 12p/11c Jumanji (1995)
- 2:30p/1:30c Corpse Bride
- 4:30p/3:30c Matilda
- 6:30p/5:30c Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30p/7:30c Monsters University
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October 29
- 12p/11c Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30p/1:30c Ghostbusters II
- 5p/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30p/5:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 9p/8c Beetlejuice
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Friday, October 30
- 11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:05p/11:05c Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 2:35p/1:35c Beetlejuice
- 4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus
- 6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values
- 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 31
- 7a/6c Twitches
- 9a/8c Twitches Too
- 11a/10c Halloweentown
- 1p/12c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 3p/2c Hocus Pocus
- 5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values
- 9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus
- 11:30p/10:30c Ghostbusters (1984)