Freeform Posts Full Schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween”

by | Sep 1, 2020 11:21 AM Pacific Time

It’s almost that time again, Halloween is just around the corner and that means 31 Nights of Halloween! The fan favorite programming block will entertain audiences of all ages with dozens of Halloween themed movies all month long.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate a season of spirited spooks as Freeform airs 31 Nights of Halloween from October 1st-31st.
  • Each day fans of all ages can tune in as the network showcases some of the most hauntingly fun films of the past four decades.  
  • This year’s new spell-binding line-up includes favorites like Hocus Pocus, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror,  Hotel Transylvania, and so much more. Below is the full programming schedule.

31 Nights of Halloween Schedule

Week of October 1

Thursday, October 1

  • 12:30p/11:30c                 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 3p/2c                         Corpse Bride
  • 5p/4c                                     Casper (1995)
  • 7p/6c                                     Hotel Transylvania
  • 9p/8c                                     Hocus Pocus
  • 12a/11c                       Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, October 2

  • 11a/10c                       The Goonies
  • 1:30p/12:30c                     Corpse Bride
  • 3:05p/2:05c                        Casper (1995)
  • 5:10p/4:10c                        Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:15p/6:15c                      The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 8:55p/7:55c                        Beetlejuice
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                      The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 3

  • 7a/6c                              Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 7:30a/6:30c                    The Goonies
  • 10a/9c                            Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:30p/11:30c                Ghostbusters II
  • 3:05p/2:05c                    Beetlejuice
  • 5:10p/4:10c                            Hocus Pocus
  • 7:20p/6:20c                            The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9:25p/8:25c                            Addams Family Values
  • 11:30p/10:30c                 The Craft

Sunday, October 4

  • 7a/6c                               Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 9:30a/8:30c                     Ghostbusters II
  • 12p/11c                           Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 2:05p/1:05c                     Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 3:05p/2:05c                     Casper (1995)
  • 5:10p/4:10c                     The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:15p/6:15c                     Addams Family Values
  • 9:20p/8:20c                     Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30p/10:30c                 Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Week of October 5

Monday, October 5

  • 11:30a/10:30c                   Casper (1995)
  • 1:30p/12:30c                     Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 4p/3c                                 Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 6:30p/5:30c                       Ghostbusters II
  • 9p/8c                                 Beetlejuice
  • 12a/11c                             Boxtrolls

Tuesday, October 6

  • 11a/10c                             Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 1:30p/12:30c                     Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 4p/3c                                 Ghostbusters II
  • 6:30p/5:30c                       Beetlejuice
  • 8:30p/7:30c                       Hotel Transylvania
  • 12a/11c                             Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 7

  • 11a/10c                             Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12p/11c                             Corpse Bride
  • 2p/1c                                 Matilda
  • 4p/3c                                 Hotel Transylvania
  • 6p-11p / 5-10c                   The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12a/11c                             Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, October 8

  • 12p/11c                             Matilda
  • 2p/1c                                 Jumanji (1995)
  • 4:30p/3:30c                       Goosebumps (2015)
  • 7p/6c                                 The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9p/8c                                 Addams Family Values
  • 12a/11c                             Warm Bodies

Friday, October 9

  • 11:30a/10:30c                   The Mummy (1999)
  • 2:20p/1:20c                       Goosebumps (2015)
  • 4:45p/3:45c                       The Addams Family (1991)
  • 6:50p/5:50c                       Addams Family Values
  • 8:55p/7:55c                       Hocus Pocus
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                     The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 10

  • 7a/6c                                  The Mummy (1999)
  • 10a/9c                                The Mummy Returns
  • 1:05-3:35p / 12:05-2:35c    The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 3:35p/2:35c                         Casper (1995)
  • 5:40p/4:40c                         Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:45p/6:45c                         Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:50p/8:50c                         Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12a/11c                               Corpse Bride

Sunday, October 11

  • 7a/6c                                   The Mummy Returns
  • 10:05a/9:05c                        Casper (1995)
  • 12:10p/11:10c                      Corpse Bride
  • 1:50p/12:50c                        The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 3:30p/2:30c                          Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:35p/4:35c                          Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 7:40p/6:40c                          Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 9:50p/8:50c                          Twitches
  • 11:55p/10:55c                      Twitches Too

Week of October 12

Monday, October 12

  • 7a/6c                                    Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • 12:30p/11:30c                      Halloweentown
  • 2:30p/1:30c                          Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 4:30p/3:30c                          Scared Shrekless
  • 5p/4c                                    Shrek
  • 7p/6c                                    The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9p/8c                                    Addams Family Values
  • 12a/11c                                Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King

Tuesday, October 13

  • 11a/10c                                 The Goonies
  • 1:35p/12:35c                         Scared Shrekless
  • 2:05p/1:05c                           Shrek
  • 4:10p/3:10c                           The Addams Family (1991)
  • 6:15p/5:15c                           Addams Family Values
  • 8:20p/7:20c                           Hocus Pocus
  • 12a/11c                                 Casper (1995)

Wednesday, October 14

  • 1p/12c                                  Casper (1995)
  • 3-9p / 2-8c                            The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 9p/8c                                     Beetlejuice
  • 12a/11c                                 Boxtrolls

Thursday, October 15

  • 7a/6c                                     Scream 3
  • 11a/10c                                 Jumanji (1995)
  • 1:30p/12:30c                         Beetlejuice
  • 3:30p/2:30c                           Scream
  • 6p/5c                                     Scream 2
  • 8:30p/7:30c                           The Craft
  • 12a/11c                                 Jumanji (1995)

Friday, October 16

  • 11:30a/10:30c                    The Craft
  • 2p/1c                                  Matilda
  • 4p/3c                                  Corpse Bride
  • 6p/5c                                  Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 6:30p/5:30c                        Monsters, Inc.
  • 8:30p/7:30c                        Monsters University
  • 12a/11c                              Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 12:30-2a / 11:30-1c            The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 17

  • 7a/6c                                    Corpse Bride
  • 8:55a/7:55c                          Matilda
  • 10:55a/9:55c                        The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12:35p/11:35c                      Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 3:05p/2:05c                          Ghostbusters II
  • 5:40p/4:40c                          Beetlejuice
  • 7:45p/6:45c                          Hocus Pocus
  • 9:55p/8:55c                          Halloweentown
  • 12a/11c                                Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, October 18

  • 7a/6c                                   Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 9:30-11a / 8:30-10c             The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 11a/10c                                Twitches
  • 1:05p/12:05c                        Twitches Too
  • 3:05p/2:05c                          Beetlejuice
  • 5:10p/4:10c                          Hocus Pocus
  • 7:20p/6:20c                          The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9:25p/8:25c                          Addams Family Values
  • 11:30p/10:30c                      Gremlins

Week of October 19

Monday, October 19

  • 11a/10c                                 Matilda
  • 1p/12c                                   Gremlins
  • 3:30p/2:30c                           Casper (1995)
  • 5:30p/4:30c                           The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:30p/6:30c                           Addams Family Values
  • 9:30p/8:30c                           The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12a/11c                                  Matilda

Tuesday, October 20

  • 11a/10c                                  Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 1p/12c                                    Casper (1995)
  • 3p/2c                                      Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 5:30p/4:30c                                   Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 8p/7c                                             Ghostbusters II
  • 12a/11c                                         Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, October 21

  • 11a/10c                                   Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 1:30p/12:30c                           Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 4p/3c                                       Ghostbusters II
  • 6:30-11p / 5:30-10c                 The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                           The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 22

  • 11a/10c                                   Corpse Bride
  • 12:35p/11:35c                         Jumanji (1995)
  • 2:35p/1:35c                             The Mummy (1999)
  • 5:45p/4:45c                             The Mummy Returns
  • 8:55p/7:55c                             Hocus Pocus
  • 12a/11c                                   Corpse Bride

Friday, October 23

  • 11a/10c                                   Jumanji (1995)
  • 1:30p/12:30c                           Scream
  • 4p/3c                                       Scream 2
  • 6:30p/5:30c                             Beetlejuice
  • 8:30p/7:30c                             Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                           The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 24

  • 7a/6c                                        Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 8a/7c                                        Halloweentown
  • 10:05a/9:05c                            Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 12:05p/11:05c                          Beetlejuice
  • 2:10p/1:10c                              Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 4:40p/3:40c                              Hocus Pocus
  • 6:50p/5:50c                              The Addams Family (1991)
  • 8:55p/7:55c                              Addams Family Values
  • 11p/10c                                    Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, October 25

  • 7a/6c                                        Corpse Bride
  • 9a/8c                                        Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 11:30a/10:30c                          The Craft
  • 2p/1c                                        The Addams Family (1991)
  • 4:05p/3:05c                              Addams Family Values
  • 6:10p/5:10c                              Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 9:20p/8:20c                              Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30p/10:30c                          The Craft

Week of October 26

Monday, October 26

  • 11a/10c                               Corpse Bride
  • 1p/12c                                 Casper (1995)
  • 3p/2c                                   Twitches
  • 5p/4c                                   Twitches Too
  • 7p/6c                                   Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9p/8c                                   Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                       The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 27

  • 11a/10c                               Casper (1995)
  • 1p/12c                                 Scared Shrekless
  • 1:30p/12:30c                       Jumanji (1995)
  • 4p/3c                                   Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 6p/5c                                   Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 8p/7c                                   Hocus Pocus
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                       The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 28

  • 12p/11c                               Jumanji (1995)
  • 2:30p/1:30c                         Corpse Bride
  • 4:30p/3:30c                         Matilda
  • 6:30p/5:30c                         Monsters, Inc.
  • 8:30p/7:30c                         Monsters University
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                       The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 29

  • 12p/11c                              Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:30p/1:30c                        Ghostbusters II
  • 5p/4c                                  The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 6:30p/5:30c                        Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 9p/8c                                  Beetlejuice
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                      The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, October 30

  • 11a/10c                               Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12:05p/11:05c                     Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 2:35p/1:35c                         Beetlejuice
  • 4:40p/3:40c                         Hocus Pocus
  • 6:50p/5:50c                         The Addams Family (1991)
  • 8:55p/7:55c                         Addams Family Values
  • 12-2a / 11-1c                       The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 31

  • 7a/6c                                   Twitches
  • 9a/8c                                   Twitches Too
  • 11a/10c                                Halloweentown
  • 1p/12c                                  Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 3p/2c                                    Hocus Pocus
  • 5:10p/4:10c                          The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:15p/6:15c                          Addams Family Values
  • 9:20p/8:20c                          Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30p/10:30c                      Ghostbusters (1984)
 
 
