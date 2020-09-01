Freeform Posts Full Schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween”

It’s almost that time again, Halloween is just around the corner and that means 31 Nights of Halloween! The fan favorite programming block will entertain audiences of all ages with dozens of Halloween themed movies all month long.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate a season of spirited spooks as Freeform airs 31 Nights of Halloween from October 1st-31st.

from October 1st-31st. Each day fans of all ages can tune in as the network showcases some of the most hauntingly fun films of the past four decades.

This year’s new spell-binding line-up includes favorites like Hocus Pocus, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, Hotel Transylvania, and so much more. Below is the full programming schedule.

31 Nights of Halloween Schedule

Week of October 1

Thursday, October 1

12:30p/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3p/2c Corpse Bride

5p/4c Casper (1995)

(1995) 7p/6c Hotel Transylvania

9p/8c Hocus Pocus

12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, October 2

11a/10c The Goonies

1:30p/12:30c Corpse Bride

3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)

(1995) 5:10p/4:10c Hotel Transylvania

7:15p/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55p/7:55c Beetlejuice

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 3

7a/6c Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30a/6:30c The Goonies

10a/9c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 12:30p/11:30c Ghostbusters II

3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice

5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus

7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values

11:30p/10:30c The Craft

Sunday, October 4

7a/6c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 9:30a/8:30c Ghostbusters II

12p/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05p/1:05c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05p/2:05c Casper (1995)

(1995) 5:10p/4:10c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 7:15p/6:15c Addams Family Values

9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Week of October 5

Monday, October 5

11:30a/10:30c Casper (1995)

(1995) 1:30p/12:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 4p/3c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 6:30p/5:30c Ghostbusters II

9p/8c Beetlejuice

12a/11c Boxtrolls

Tuesday, October 6

11a/10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 4p/3c Ghostbusters II

6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice

8:30p/7:30c Hotel Transylvania

12a/11c Corpse Bride

Wednesday, October 7

11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12p/11c Corpse Bride

2p/1c Matilda

4p/3c Hotel Transylvania

6p-11p / 5-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12a/11c Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, October 8

12p/11c Matilda

2p/1c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 4:30p/3:30c Goosebumps (2015)

(2015) 7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9p/8c Addams Family Values

12a/11c Warm Bodies

Friday, October 9

11:30a/10:30c The Mummy (1999)

(1999) 2:20p/1:20c Goosebumps (2015)

(2015) 4:45p/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 6:50p/5:50c Addams Family Values

8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 10

7a/6c The Mummy (1999)

(1999) 10a/9c The Mummy Returns

1:05-3:35p / 12:05-2:35c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

3:35p/2:35c Casper (1995)

(1995) 5:40p/4:40c Hotel Transylvania

7:45p/6:45c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2

9:50p/8:50c Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12a/11c Corpse Bride

Sunday, October 11

7a/6c The Mummy Returns

10:05a/9:05c Casper (1995)

(1995) 12:10p/11:10c Corpse Bride

1:50p/12:50c The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30p/2:30c Hotel Transylvania

5:35p/4:35c Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40p/6:40c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50p/8:50c Twitches

11:55p/10:55c Twitches Too

Week of October 12

Monday, October 12

7a/6c Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

12:30p/11:30c Halloweentown

2:30p/1:30c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30p/3:30c Scared Shrekless

5p/4c Shrek

7p/6c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9p/8c Addams Family Values

12a/11c Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King

Tuesday, October 13

11a/10c The Goonies

1:35p/12:35c Scared Shrekless

2:05p/1:05c Shrek

4:10p/3:10c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 6:15p/5:15c Addams Family Values

8:20p/7:20c Hocus Pocus

12a/11c Casper (1995)

Wednesday, October 14

1p/12c Casper (1995)

(1995) 3-9p / 2-8c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

9p/8c Beetlejuice

12a/11c Boxtrolls

Thursday, October 15

7a/6c Scream 3

11a/10c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 1:30p/12:30c Beetlejuice

3:30p/2:30c Scream

6p/5c Scream 2

8:30p/7:30c The Craft

12a/11c Jumanji (1995)

Friday, October 16

11:30a/10:30c The Craft

2p/1c Matilda

4p/3c Corpse Bride

6p/5c Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30p/5:30c Monsters, Inc.

8:30p/7:30c Monsters University

12a/11c Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30-2a / 11:30-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 17

7a/6c Corpse Bride

8:55a/7:55c Matilda

10:55a/9:55c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35p/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 3:05p/2:05c Ghostbusters II

5:40p/4:40c Beetlejuice

7:45p/6:45c Hocus Pocus

9:55p/8:55c Halloweentown

12a/11c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, October 18

7a/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30-11a / 8:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

11a/10c Twitches

1:05p/12:05c Twitches Too

3:05p/2:05c Beetlejuice

5:10p/4:10c Hocus Pocus

7:20p/6:20c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 9:25p/8:25c Addams Family Values

11:30p/10:30c Gremlins

Week of October 19

Monday, October 19

11a/10c Matilda

1p/12c Gremlins

3:30p/2:30c Casper (1995)

(1995) 5:30p/4:30c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 7:30p/6:30c Addams Family Values

9:30p/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12a/11c Matilda

Tuesday, October 20

11a/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1p/12c Casper (1995)

(1995) 3p/2c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 5:30p/4:30c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 8p/7c Ghostbusters II

12a/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, October 21

11a/10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 1:30p/12:30c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 4p/3c Ghostbusters II

6:30-11p / 5:30-10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 22

11a/10c Corpse Bride

12:35p/11:35c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 2:35p/1:35c The Mummy (1999)

(1999) 5:45p/4:45c The Mummy Returns

8:55p/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12a/11c Corpse Bride

Friday, October 23

11a/10c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 1:30p/12:30c Scream

4p/3c Scream 2

6:30p/5:30c Beetlejuice

8:30p/7:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 24

7a/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8a/7c Halloweentown

10:05a/9:05c Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05p/11:05c Beetlejuice

2:10p/1:10c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values

11p/10c Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, October 25

7a/6c Corpse Bride

9a/8c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 11:30a/10:30c The Craft

2p/1c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 4:05p/3:05c Addams Family Values

6:10p/5:10c Ghostbusters (2016)

(2016) 9:20p/8:20c Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c The Craft

Week of October 26

Monday, October 26

11a/10c Corpse Bride

1p/12c Casper (1995)

(1995) 3p/2c Twitches

5p/4c Twitches Too

7p/6c Hotel Transylvania 2

9p/8c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 27

11a/10c Casper (1995)

(1995) 1p/12c Scared Shrekless

1:30p/12:30c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 4p/3c Hotel Transylvania 2

6p/5c Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8p/7c Hocus Pocus

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 28

12p/11c Jumanji (1995)

(1995) 2:30p/1:30c Corpse Bride

4:30p/3:30c Matilda

6:30p/5:30c Monsters, Inc.

8:30p/7:30c Monsters University

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 29

12p/11c Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) 2:30p/1:30c Ghostbusters II

5p/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30p/5:30c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 9p/8c Beetlejuice

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, October 30

11a/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05p/11:05c Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) 2:35p/1:35c Beetlejuice

4:40p/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:50p/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 8:55p/7:55c Addams Family Values

12-2a / 11-1c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, October 31