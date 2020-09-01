Kate Bishop to be Featured in “Marvel’s Avengers” as Revealed During Third War Table

by | Sep 1, 2020 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics held the third War Table event today to share more information on the highly anticipated new game Marvel’s Avengers, including a look at yet another new character who will be featured in the game.

  • Kate Bishop, also known as the second Hawkeye, will be included in Marvel’s Avengers.
  • Bishop made her first Marvel Comics appearance in 2005 and is rumored to be the subject of the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series.
  • The War Table presentation gave us a look at Bishop’s introduction within the story as well as some of Clint Barton’s story.
  • Bishop will be the subject of her very own Operation titled “Taking Aim,” which will expand the “Avengers Initiative” game mode.
  • These Operations will introduce players to new heroes, villains and story while also expanding the game’s globe with new regions.

  • The War Table also announced week-long and seasonal events, Villain Sectors and Mega Hives, which will be a marathon challenge in which your hero team fights their way through levels of enemies that get progressively tougher.
  • The AIM Secret Lab Mega Hive will be available once a week and will have to be completed within a certain timeframe.
  • The War Table also provided a look at some of the various enemies players will face throughout the game, including several different levels of AIM soldiers and the human terrorist organization known as the Watchdogs.
  • We also got a look at Taskmaster in the game, as he will be featured in the Villain Sectors game mode.
  • It was also shared that players will be able to purchase (with in-game currency) various items that will change out daily.
  • Finally, we also learned that a fourth War Table will be happening in the future, but no specific date was shared.
  • Marvel’s Avengers will officially be released on Friday, September 4 but those who pre-order the game can try out the BETA now.
  • You can pre-order Marvel’s Avengers now.
 
 
