Kate Bishop to be Featured in “Marvel’s Avengers” as Revealed During Third War Table

Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics held the third War Table event today to share more information on the highly anticipated new game Marvel’s Avengers, including a look at yet another new character who will be featured in the game.

Kate Bishop, also known as the second Hawkeye, will be included in Marvel’s Avengers .

. Bishop made her first Marvel Comics appearance in 2005 and is rumored to be the subject of the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series

The War Table presentation gave us a look at Bishop’s introduction within the story as well as some of Clint Barton’s story.

Bishop will be the subject of her very own Operation titled “Taking Aim,” which will expand the “Avengers Initiative” game mode.

These Operations will introduce players to new heroes, villains and story while also expanding the game’s globe with new regions.