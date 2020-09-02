ABC Partners with TIME for Special Broadcast of “TIME 100” on September 22

ABC has partnered with TIME to present a special broadcast of TIME 100. The program takes a look at the individuals who have been deemed the most influential people of 2020.

What’s Happening:

ABC in partnership with TIME will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people to life with a special television event, TIME100 , Tuesday, September 22 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

, Tuesday, September 22 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC. For the first time since the iconic list’s inception, viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.

Performers and guests for the special will be announced in the coming weeks.

TIME100 will reveal the full 2020 list by category—Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans—featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree.

will reveal the full 2020 list by category—Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans—featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree. The lead up to the full reveal will include musical performances, a history of the iconic TIME100 list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020 thus far, as well as honorary tributes and appearances from TIME100 alumni.

Last year’s honorees included: Naomi Osaka BTS Greta Thunberg Michelle Obama William Barr Bob Iger

The full 2020 TIME100 list will go live on Time.com

The magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, September 25.

The 2020 TIME100 special will be created by TIME’s Emmy Award-winning television and film division, TIME Studios.

special will be created by TIME’s Emmy Award-winning television and film division, TIME Studios. Leading up to the special, fans can cast their vote for the people who have had the greatest influence this year with the TIME Readers’ Poll

What They’re Saying: