ABC Partners with TIME for Special Broadcast of “TIME 100” on September 22

by | Sep 2, 2020 1:14 PM Pacific Time

ABC has partnered with TIME to present a special broadcast of TIME 100. The program takes a look at the individuals who have been deemed the most influential people of 2020.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC in partnership with TIME will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people to life with a special television event, TIME100, Tuesday, September 22 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC.
  • For the first time since the iconic list’s inception, viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.
  • Performers and guests for the special will be announced in the coming weeks.
  • TIME100 will reveal the full 2020 list by category—Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans—featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree.
  • The lead up to the full reveal will include musical performances, a history of the iconic TIME100 list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020 thus far, as well as honorary tributes and appearances from TIME100 alumni.
  • Last year’s honorees included:
    • Naomi Osaka
    • BTS
    • Greta Thunberg
    • Michelle Obama
    • William Barr
    • Bob Iger
  • The full 2020 TIME100 list will go live on Time.com on Tuesday, September 22, alongside the broadcast debut on ABC.
  • The magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, September 25.
  • The 2020 TIME100 special will be created by TIME’s Emmy Award-winning television and film division, TIME Studios.
  • Leading up to the special, fans can cast their vote for the people who have had the greatest influence this year with the TIME Readers’ Poll.

What They’re Saying:

  • Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment: “We are elated to be partnering with TIME to bring the coveted TIME100 list to primetime for the first time in its history. Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world.”
  • Edward Felsenthal, TIME editor-in-chief and CEO: “As we continue to build on the phenomenal success of our past TIME100 events and new TIME100 Talks series, we look forward to continuing to expand the reach and impact of the TIME100 with ABC and a unique series of TIME100 Talks to celebrate this year’s list,” said.
  • Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios: “In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year’s list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before.”
  • Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100: “The 2020 TIME100 list will recognize the extraordinariness of this year, and we look forward to bringing together new honorees and TIME100 alumni for essential conversations on harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress.”

 

 
 
