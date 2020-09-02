Live-Action “Mulan” Coming to Disney+ For All Subscribers on December 4th

Disney+ has shared that Mulan will become available for all subscribers on December 4th following a two-month Premier Access exclusivity window.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Mulan

The extra fee gives subscribers unlimited access to see Mulan as long as their subscription to Disney+ is active.

Additionally Disney+ subscribers can purchase a Premier Access pass to see Mulan between September 4th and November 2nd, meaning between November 3rd and December 3rd, subscribers who didn’t purchase a Premier Access pass won’t be able to see the film until December 4th.

