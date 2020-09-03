Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD Announce Halloween Programming Schedule

by | Sep 3, 2020 12:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Happy haunts, and great ghost stories are all part of the Halloween celebrations on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. Starting on October 2nd and throughout the month, audiences can enjoy plenty of family friendly frights.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will celebrate Halloween with spooky and fun programming for kids and families. The fun begins on Friday, October 2nd, and continues throughout the month.
  • Network highlights include:
  • Disney Channel
    • Disney Channel Halloween House Party – a new comedy sketch show
    • A haunting episode of Raven's Home to kick off season four
  • Disney Junior
    • “Mickey’s Trick or Treats” interstitials and four brand new Halloween music videos
    • Themed episodes of Puppy Dog Pals, T.O.T.S. and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
  • Disney XD
    • Scrooge McDuck and family get ready to trick-or-treat in a new episode of DuckTales
  • Beginning Saturday, October 3, a special Halloween collection for all ages will be available in DisneyNOW.

Halloween Schedule

Please note all times EDT/PDT

MICKEY MOUSE

MICKEY MOUSE

Friday, October 2 | Disney Junior

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures “The Mystery of Hot Dog Lake!/Phantom Wing” | 8:30 am EDT

  • “The Mystery of Hot Dog Lake!” – In the first story of the episode, Pete thinks he sees a legendary creature known as the ‘Scronchasaur’ in Hot Dog Hills Lake, so Mr. Bigby puts up a prize for the first person to snap its picture. *Legendary musician Alice Cooper returns as the voice of Alistair Coop De Ville.
  • “Phantom Wing” – Then, when Daisy gets a mysterious note from her GramQuacker Lily, it leads her to believe her GramQuacker is living a secret life as a superhero named Phantom Wing.

Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity-Dog Tales “Mickey’s Spooky Movie Night!” | 8:55 am EDT

  • Mickey and Pluto have a frightfully-fun spooky movie night at home.

T.O.T.S. “A Spooky Delivery” | 9:00 am EDT

  • Pip and Freddy try to help JP get into the Halloween spirit.

Puppy Dog Pals “221B Barker Street” | 9:30 am EDT

  • When treats go missing from the Puppy Playcare Halloween party, Bingo and Rolly set off on a mission to solve the mystery.

HUEY, WEBBY, LOUIE, DEWEY

HUEY, WEBBY, LOUIE, DEWEY

Monday, October 5 | Disney XD

DuckTales “The Trickening!” | 7:00 pm EDT

  • The kids forego their usual trick-or-treat path and instead take on the most haunted house in Duckburg, while Launchpad confronts ghosts from the past.

SKY KATZ, RAVEN-SYMONÉ, NAVIA ROBINSON, JASON MAYBAUM, ANNELIESE VAN DER POL, ISSAC RYAN BROWN

SKY KATZ, RAVEN-SYMONÉ, NAVIA ROBINSON, JASON MAYBAUM, ANNELIESE VAN DER POL, ISSAC RYAN BROWN

Friday, October 9 | Disney Channel

Raven's Home “Don’t Trust The G in Apt 4B” | 8:00 pm EDT

  • Now that they are high school students, Booker and Nia feel they are too old for trick-or-treating. They instead convince Levi, Tess and Ramon to join them for a night of real scares and fun in 4B, the apartment that is suspected to be haunted. Meanwhile, Raven and Chelsea stir up their own batch of holiday antics when they throw a Halloween party for the younger neighborhood kids.
  • *Max Torina (Upside-Down Magic) guest stars as Ramon

 

Disney Fam Jam “Trick or Treat Yo Self” | 8:25 pm EDT

  • This dance battle gets spooky when the Gandia and Devers families take to the “Disney Fam Jam” stage to compete for the ultimate treat—the $10,000 prize and “Disney Fam Jam” trophy. Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman host the family dance competition and choreographer Phil Wright helps the families master their wicked moves.

RAMON REED

RAMON REED

Friday, October 16 | Disney Channel

Disney Channel Halloween House Party | 8:00 pm EDT

  • Disney Channel fan-favorite stars take on a variety of zany characters and spooktacular spoofs in this sketch comedy show. Filmed remotely, and hosted by Tobie Windham (Just Roll With It), the cast transforms themselves and their homes for a hilarious party filled with wacky sketches, including a befuddled monster, a pet goldfish’s virtual celebration, and other ghostly surprises and treats for kids and families.

Disney Channel Halloween House Party stars:

  • Raphael Alejandro (BUNK’D)
  • Suzi Barrett (Just Roll With It)
  • Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home)
  • Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables)
  • Scarlett Estevez (BUNK’D)
  • Kaylin Hayman (Just Roll With It)
  • Ramon Reed (Just Roll With It)
  • Caroline Rhea (Sydney to the Max)
  • Trevor Tordjman (ZOMBIES, Disney Fam Jam, BUNK’D)
  • Ruby Rose Turner (Coop and Cami Ask the World)

Just Roll With It “Aliens Among Us” | 8:25 pm EDT

  • After watching a documentary series about Aliens, Blair becomes convinced that the family’s new neighbors are from a different planet and enlists Owen’s help to find evidence to prove it. Meanwhile, Byron and Rachel are determined to befriend the new neighbors in the hope of being invited to swim in their pool.

Saturday, October 17 | Disney Channel

Amphibia “The Shut-In!” | 8:30 pm EDT

  • In this special extended episode, Anne and the Plantars protect themselves from the dangers of the annual Blue Moon by locking themselves in the house and entertaining each other with the scariest stories they can think of.
  • *George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series) guest stars as Mr. Littlepot.
 
 
