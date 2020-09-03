Marvel Shares Look at Merchandise Inspired by “Marvel’s Avengers”

On September 4, the world will wield the power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with the release of the Marvel’s Avengers video game. Marvel has developed its largest-ever collection of game-inspired products to give every fan the chance to celebrate The Avengers at home, with game-inspired apparel, collectibles, action figures, accessories and more.
Hasbro Legends Figures
Funko Pop!
Funko mystery box exclusively at GameStop
Apparel
Accessories
Marvel Gamerverse 3D Foam Keyrings
Square Enix Iron Man Figpin
Home Décor
1/10 scale statues of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man
Exquisite Gaming Cable Guys Phone and Controller Holder
- This merchandise is part of the Marvel Gamerverse sub-brand designed to speak to the Gamer lifestyle, and is available at retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and FYE.
What they’re saying:
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Gamers embody the Marvel spirit of accomplishing missions and overcoming obstacles, and this expansive collection is the perfect way for them to celebrate some of their favorite heroes while playing the game, and beyond. We know gamers will be able to embrace their powers and play as various Avengers, which is a natural expansion of our Marvel Gamerverse initiative.”
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new third person action adventure game with an all new original story.
- The new, original, story starts on A-Day at the opening celebration of the Avengers West Coast Headquarters at the reveal of a brand new crystal reactor.
- After being blamed for a disastrous explosion destroying San Francisco, the Avengers are forced to disband due to government pressure and public backlash. With them gone, a new organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) comes about to protect the world, which after 5 years changes the world into a very different place.
- Trying to make a safer world through science, AIM has replaced superhumans with advanced AI Synthetics. But under the surface, a conspiracy against superheroes begins to unfold.
- With all superheroes outlawed, a fan of the avengers, Kamala Khan, embarks on a quest to prove the heroes’ innocence and become who she was destined to be
- Kamala Khan plays an essential role as the catalyst to reassemble the team with her unique perspective and incredible powers. Only together can the Avengers overcome the dangers of this new world.
- Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!
- The game will also offer online play, allowing players to assemble a team of up to four to customize a growing roster of heroes and help protect, or at the very least avenge, the Earth
- The game’s voice cast includes:
- Troy Baker as Bruce Banner
- Jeff Schine as Captain America
- Nolan North as Iron Man
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow
- Marvel’s Avengers will be available September 4.