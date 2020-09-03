Marvel Shares Look at Merchandise Inspired by “Marvel’s Avengers”

On September 4, the world will wield the power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with the release of the Marvel’s Avengers video game. Marvel has developed its largest-ever collection of game-inspired products to give every fan the chance to celebrate The Avengers at home, with game-inspired apparel, collectibles, action figures, accessories and more.

Hasbro Legends Figures

Funko Pop!

Funko mystery box exclusively at GameStop

Apparel

Accessories

Marvel Gamerverse 3D Foam Keyrings

Square Enix Iron Man Figpin

Home Décor

1/10 scale statues of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man

Exquisite Gaming Cable Guys Phone and Controller Holder

This merchandise is part of the Marvel Gamerverse sub-brand designed to speak to the Gamer lifestyle, and is available at retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and FYE.

What they’re saying:

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Gamers embody the Marvel spirit of accomplishing missions and overcoming obstacles, and this expansive collection is the perfect way for them to celebrate some of their favorite heroes while playing the game, and beyond. We know gamers will be able to embrace their powers and play as various Avengers, which is a natural expansion of our Marvel Gamerverse initiative.”

