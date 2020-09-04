“Avengers: Infinity Quest” Pinball Machines Available Now from Stern Pinball

Thanos isn’t finished just yet. No, he’s not going to be on the big screen again anytime soon, but he is going to take on the Avengers in pinball. Marvel shared a look at the new “Avengers: Infinity Quest” pinball machines from Stern Pinball.

“Avengers: Infinity Quest” pinball is based on characters and stories from Marvel Comics.

These machines are available in three different models: Pro Model: $6,199.00 Premium Model: $7,799 Limited Edition Model: $9,199

Stern Pinball shared a trailer for their new machines:

These new machines include some exciting new features across all three models including an interactive Dr. Strange spinning kinetic sling ring disc with dual direction velocity detection, aiding players on their journey to opening portals and starting Infinity Gem quests.

All three models also feature a gravity defying Avengers Tower magnetic lock ramp with gravitational vari-target and magnet hold, capturing pinballs in midair as players unlock Iron Man Multiball.

Other features of all three models include: Distinct hand-drawn artwork Avengers Computer Bingo grid 3-target drop bank A Thor captive ball Hulk spinning target Custom intricate wireform ramps 3 full size flippers



Features limited to the Premium and Limited Edition machines include: Interactive Dr. Strange motorized pop-up disc scoop Custom sculpted Thanos Infinity Gauntlet integrated with atmospheric light-up gems A Captain Marvel inverse gravity custom wireform ramp A Pym Laboratories vertical up-kicker



The Limited Edition model is limited to 500 units globally and it includes: An exclusive mirrored backglass Exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork A custom autographed bottom arch Exclusive custom art blades Upgraded audio system Anti-reflection pinball glass A shaker motor A sequentially numbered plaque



Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

What they’re saying: