SeaWorld Orlando Offering K-12 Educators Complimentary Florida Teacher Card

For a limited time, SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Florida educators with a complimentary Teacher Card. K-12 teachers can enjoy one year of free admission to SeaWorld along with additional limited time discounts and offers.
What’s Happening:
- As a thank you to Florida educators, SeaWorld Orlando is now offering a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.
- Once registered, teachers may also purchase up to three additional guest tickets for the reduced rate of $27.99 through September 30, 2020.
- Additional offers available for teachers through September 30, 2020 include:
- $10 off of All-Day Dining Deals (Up to Four)
- 50% off of Quick Que Unlimited (Up to Four)
- All Florida Teacher Cards and additional guest tickets or upgrades must be purchased online.
- The Teacher Card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through August 31, 2021.
Getting a Teacher Card:
- It is easier than ever to get a free SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card.
- Teachers should pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher:
- Select the Teacher ID button in the top-right
- Select "Sign up" and then enter an email address (personal email address recommended) and a password
- ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to audit eligibility for the program.
- Eligible private school teachers can provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.
Good to Know:
- SeaWorld Orlando is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time.
- The resort is committed to the health and safety of guests, employees, and the animals they care for.
- The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
- These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
- For more information about health and safety measures please visit Seaworld.com/orlando/safety.