SeaWorld Orlando Offering K-12 Educators Complimentary Florida Teacher Card

For a limited time, SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Florida educators with a complimentary Teacher Card. K-12 teachers can enjoy one year of free admission to SeaWorld along with additional limited time discounts and offers.

What’s Happening:

As a thank you to Florida educators, SeaWorld Orlando is now offering a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card

Once registered, teachers may also purchase up to three additional guest tickets for the reduced rate of $27.99 through September 30, 2020.

Additional offers available for teachers through September 30, 2020 include: $10 off of All-Day Dining Deals (Up to Four) 50% off of Quick Que Unlimited (Up to Four)

All Florida Teacher Cards and additional guest tickets or upgrades must be purchased online.

The Teacher Card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through August 31, 2021.

Getting a Teacher Card:

It is easier than ever to get a free SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card.

Teachers should pre-register online using the ID.me Select the Teacher ID button in the top-right Select "Sign up" and then enter an email address (personal email address recommended) and a password

ID.me

Eligible private school teachers can provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.

Good to Know: