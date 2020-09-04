The Walt Disney Family Museum Sets New Virtual Programs For October Through December

by | Sep 4, 2020 11:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum has released their schedule of virtual programs from October through December 2020. A full list of upcoming events can be viewed on the museum’s calendar.

Pillaging Pirates and Grim Grinning Ghosts: The Legacy of X. Atencio

  • Sat, Oct 24 | 1pm
  • $5 members | $10 non-members
  • After 30 years in animation, Francis Xavier Atencio—better known as X. Atencio—became one of the most influential Imagineers of his time, developing dialogue and music for attractions including Adventure Thru Inner Space, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Join his daughter, Tori Atencio McCullough, former Director of Interior Design at Walt Disney Imagineering, and granddaughter Kelsey McCullough, Manager, Product Management at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, as they discuss Atencio’s indelible contributions to The Walt Disney Company, his impact on their own careers at Disney, and the legacy he left behind.

Crowning the Pumpkin King: The Building of a Disney Nightmare

  • Sat, Oct 31 | 1pm
  • $5 members | $10 non-members
  • Join us for this frightfully fun panel as artists and creators behind the holiday stop-motion favorite, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), discuss the making of this groundbreaking animated masterpiece and memories from working on set alongside the creative genius Tim Burton.

Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks with Authors Graham Allen, Becky Cline, and Charlie Price

  • Sat, Nov 7 | 1pm
  • $5 members | $10 non-members
  • Every year since Disneyland opened, Disney Parks have been wowing guests during the holiday season with festive decorations and elaborate spectaculars. Join Graham Allen, Becky Cline, and Charlie Price, authors of the new book Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks, as they discuss the history of the holidays at the Disney Parks and how the tradition has evolved from modest beginnings to the elaborate celebration it is today.

More Spaces Available in Virtual Studio Programs

 
 
