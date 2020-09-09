Kate Mara and Nick Robinson Cross the Line in Official Trailer for FX on Hulu’s “A Teacher”

FX on Hulu’s released the official trailer for the limited series A Teacher that debuts November 10th. The series explores what happens when a teacher and student enter into an inappropriate relationship and inevitable trail of destruction that’s left as the dazzling fantasy soon evaporates.

As FX prepares for the premiere of their new limited series A Teacher , the network shared the official trailer for the show.

the network shared the official trailer for the show. Kate Mara and Nick Robinson star in the series that explores an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and her student, and the damage that’s left in the wake.

A Teacher is based on the 2013 film of the same name written and directed by Hannah Fidell. Fidell also wrote, directed, and produced all 10 half-hour episodes for the series.

is based on the 2013 film of the same name written and directed by Hannah Fidell. Fidell also wrote, directed, and produced all 10 half-hour episodes for the series. Audiences can stream the first three episodes starting November 10th, exclusively on FX on Hulu.

