“NFL PrimeTime” Returns for New Season September 13 Exclusively on ESPN+

Long running football commentary show NFL PrimeTime returns this Sunday exclusively on ESPN+. This season will be hosted by Chris Berman and Booger McFarland who will sit in this year for Tom Jackson.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, hosted by Chris Berman, returns for a new season this Sunday, September 13, at 7:30 pm ET, exclusively on ESPN+

For the first time in two decades, Berman will not be joined by Tom Jackson. Jackson decided, with an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not to return to NFL PrimeTime this season.

Instead, Berman will be joined each Sunday by Booger McFarland, who will provide analysis and perspective along with Berman’s signature delivery of highlights, nicknames and commentary.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Berman: “The return of the NFL this year is probably the most welcome it has ever been. Knowing that we’re able to share that feeling with everyone by presenting another season of NFL PrimeTime has me grinning from ear to ear. It’ll be a blast. I will obviously miss one of my best friends, Tom Jackson, who understandably has true concerns over the weekly travel. He also felt that his doing the show remotely would lose something in the translation, and it wouldn’t be fair to the fans. We’re lucky to have Booger McFarland’s experience, knowledge and excitement for the NFL to help us deliver NFL PrimeTime to the best of our ability.”

"Over the course of four decades, Chris Berman has continued to connect with fans on NFL PrimeTime through his brilliant delivery of NFL highlights, love of history, music and storytelling, undeniable passion for the game and signature joie de vivre. While we will miss TJ this season, we look forward to Booger McFarland's contributions to this iconic show and spending Sunday nights with him and Chris." Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: "Spending time with Chris Berman and NFL PrimeTime is a part of the fabric of the football season. No other show compares. It is a weekly service to, and connection with, NFL fans and we can't wait to kick off season two on ESPN+."