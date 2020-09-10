ABC Announces Premiere Dates for Scripted Comedies “Black-ish,” “The Conners” and more

by | Sep 10, 2020 2:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

America’s favorite TV families are coming back for a new season of laughs this October on ABC. Earlier today the network announced premiere dates and times for four of their comedies.  

What’s Happening:

  • Wednesday night television on ABC is all about family comedies. The network has announced premiere dates for their mid-week primetime comedy block.
  • The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish will return October 21, and American Housewife will join the comedy lineup on October 28.
  • Dates for network scripted dramas will be announced soon.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup. While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

ABC’s Wednesday Night Lineup

Wednesday, October 21

8:00-9:00 pm                  The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 pm                  The Conners

9:30-10:00 pm                Black-ish

Wednesday, October 28

8:30-9:00 pm                  American Housewife

 

The Goldbergs (Season 8) – Wednesday, October 21 | 8:00-9:00 pm

  • “Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family, The Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet.”

The Goldbergs stars:

  • Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg
  • Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg
  • Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg
  • Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg
  • Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz
  • George Segal as Al Pops Solomon
  • Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

 

The Conners (Season 3) – Wednesday, October 21 | 9:00-9:30 pm

  • The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series stars

  • John Goodman as Dan Conner
  • Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris
  • Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner
  • Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy
  • Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner
  • Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy
  • Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy
  • Jayden Rey as Mary Conner
  • Jay R. Ferguson as Ben

 

Black-ish (Season 7) – Wednesday, October 21 | 9:30-10:00 pm

  • Black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh Season, Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.”  

The series stars: 

  • Anthony Anderson as Andre Dre Johnson
  • Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
  • Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson
  • Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.
  • Miles Brown as Jack Johnson
  • Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson
  • Laurence Fishburne as Pops
  • Jenifer Lewis as Ruby
  • Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens
  • Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy
  • Jeff Meacham as Josh

 

American Housewife (Season 5) – Wednesday, October 28 | 8:30-9:00 pm

  • American Housewife follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with perfect mommies and their perfect offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children don’t end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.”

American Housewife stars:

  • Katy Mixon as Katie Otto
  • Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto
  • Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto
  • Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto
  • Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto
  • Carly Hughes as Angela
  • Ali Wong as Doris
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed