ABC Announces Premiere Dates for Scripted Comedies “Black-ish,” “The Conners” and more

America’s favorite TV families are coming back for a new season of laughs this October on ABC. Earlier today the network announced premiere dates and times for four of their comedies.

Wednesday night television on ABC is all about family comedies. The network has announced premiere dates for their mid-week primetime comedy block.

The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish will return October 21, and American Housewife will join the comedy lineup on October 28.

will return October 21, and will join the comedy lineup on October 28. Dates for network scripted dramas will be announced soon.

Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup. While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

ABC’s Wednesday Night Lineup

Wednesday, October 21

8:00-9:00 pm The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 pm The Conners

9:30-10:00 pm Black-ish

Wednesday, October 28

8:30-9:00 pm American Housewife

The Goldbergs (Season 8) – Wednesday, October 21 | 8:00-9:00 pm

“Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone’s favorite ’80s family, The Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet.”

The Goldbergs stars:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

George Segal as Al Pops Solomon

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

The Conners (Season 3) – Wednesday, October 21 | 9:00-9:30 pm

“ The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series stars

John Goodman as Dan Conner

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy

Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy

Jayden Rey as Mary Conner

Jay R. Ferguson as Ben

Black-ish (Season 7) – Wednesday, October 21 | 9:30-10:00 pm

“ Black-ish Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.”

The series stars:

Anthony Anderson as Andre Dre Johnson

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

Laurence Fishburne as Pops

Jenifer Lewis as Ruby

Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens

Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy

Jeff Meacham as Josh

American Housewife (Season 5) – Wednesday, October 28 | 8:30-9:00 pm

American Housewife stars: