Disney Launches Amazon Exclusive Eco-Friendly Baby Toy Line with Green Toys Inc.

Savvy parents and Disney shoppers will be delighted to know that Disney has partnered with Green Toys Inc. on a new line of eco-friendly products for babies and toddlers. The colorful collection is available now exclusively at Amazon.

What’s Happening:

Disney has launched an eco-friendly and socially responsible line of children’s products with Green Toys Inc.

These adorable toys help baby reach development milestones and feature some of Disney’s iconic and beloved characters including: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Pluto

The entire product line is made from 100% recycled materials, mainly milk containers.

These classic toys are free of BPA, phthalates and PVC and meet FDA standards for food contact.

Plus, all phases of production including toy design, manufacturing, assembly and distribution, are completed right here in the USA.