Savvy parents and Disney shoppers will be delighted to know that Disney has partnered with Green Toys Inc. on a new line of eco-friendly products for babies and toddlers. The colorful collection is available now exclusively at Amazon.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has launched an eco-friendly and socially responsible line of children’s products with Green Toys Inc.
- These adorable toys help baby reach development milestones and feature some of Disney’s iconic and beloved characters including:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Pluto
- The entire product line is made from 100% recycled materials, mainly milk containers.
- These classic toys are free of BPA, phthalates and PVC and meet FDA standards for food contact.
- Plus, all phases of production including toy design, manufacturing, assembly and distribution, are completed right here in the USA.