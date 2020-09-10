Marvel Teases Arrival of “Champions #1” with Exciting Comic Trailer

Next month Marvel Comic readers can join a group of young superhero outlaws as they come together to take on the world in Champions #1. Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming series featuring artwork from the premiere issue.

What’s Happening:

The Champions are back and ready to take on the world in a brand-new series by acclaimed and award-winning writer Eve L. Ewing ( Ironheart ) and artist Simone Di Meo ( Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense ).

) and artist Simone Di Meo ( ). Kicking off next month, this groundbreaking new series will propel some of Marvel’s most popular heroes, including Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, and Nova, into bold new chapters of their super hero sagas.

Today, Marvel teased fans with the upcoming excitement in a new trailer that features never-before-seen artwork from the debut issue. Take a look:

Just in case the trailer wasn’t enough, Marvel also revealed the regular and variant covers for the forthcoming first issue of Champions .

. The Champions are ready to change the world. Are you? Don’t miss a beat of their new adventures when Champions #1 hits shelves next month!

About Champions:

A new law has been passed, forbidding anyone under 21 from being a vigilante, but luckily for the Marvel Universe, the Champions won’t be going down without a fight.

United, the Champions will rise up against any obstacles that dare stand in their way, including the dangerous new government taskforce known as C.R.A.D.L.E.

What They’re Saying:

Eve L. Ewing: “I think individually and collectively the Champions are some of the coolest, most interesting characters in the Marvel Universe. And I want to tell a story that's worthy of them. For me the big challenge is working with an ensemble cast, trying to make sure that we tell a cohesive story while individual characters also have moments to shine.”

Champions #1