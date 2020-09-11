The Comeback Kid is coming back to your screens as Legendary NFL Great Joe Montana joins Detail, exclusively on ESPN+
What’s Happening:
- Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana hosts two new episodes of the historical edition of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant, giving fans new insights into how Montana led his San Francisco 49ers to a classic comeback victory and an overwhelming Super Bowl win.
- In his first episode as host, Montana breaks down a 1989 regular season game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in which he was sacked eight times, but threw five TD passes, including three in the last eight minutes, to lead an epic 38-28 comeback win that cemented his two nicknames: “Joe Cool” and “The Comeback Kid”. In the second episode, Montana analyzes his fourth Super Bowl championship, a 55-10 blowout over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, for which he was named Super Bowl MVP.
- Montana, considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and was named Super Bowl MVP three times. He was chosen for the NFL Pro Bowl eight times, named NFL First Team All-Pro three times and was the NFL MVP twice. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
- Montana adds to an unparalleled and growing roster of Detail hosts, including Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. breaking down current MLB players, two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaking down top UFC fighters, 11-time women’s college basketball national championship head coach Geno Auriemma, six-time college football national champion head coach Nick Saban, and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol. Also, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the historical edition of five episodes analyzing key games during the Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, is hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – along with their former Eastern Conference rival Mark Jackson.
- Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year. ESPN+ and Granity Studios celebrated Bryant’s birthday last month with three special “Honoring Kobe” historical episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.
- All 80+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.