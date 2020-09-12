Julia Butters Leaves ABC’s “American Housewife,” Replaced in Season 5

Fans of ABC’s American Housewife will notice a casting change in the upcoming fifth season, with Julia Butters leaving the show according to Deadline.
- Actress Julia Butters, who plays Anna-Kat on ABC’s American Housewife, has reportedly left the series to pursue other opportunities.
- Julia is the daughter of Darrin Butters, a Disney Animator who has been with the studio since Dinosaur.
- Julia Butters’ career took off after a memorable role in Quinten Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, who got the part because of her work on American Housewife.
- Heavily pursued for other projects, Julia Butters’ team submitted a request to ABC Signature and received approval to leave the show.
- Going forward, Anna-Kat will be played by Giselle Eisenberg, who has provided voice work for Disney Junior’s Puppy Dog Pals and also starred in CBS’ Life in Pieces.
- The new season of American Housewife premieres Wednesday, October 28th, at 8:30 pm on ABC.