Haunted Houses and Trick-or-Treat Experiences Coming to Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend

by | Sep 14, 2020 5:38 PM Pacific Time

Guests visiting Universal Orlando this weekend can discover spine chilling spooks as the resort unveils two haunted houses and a trick-or-treat experience.

What’s Happening:

  • Halloween is fast approaching, and Universal Orlando Resort wants fans to have a safe and ‘fang-tastic’ time!
  • This coming weekend, new frights will descend upon the resort as two Haunted Houses open (for teens and adults) along with a trick-or-treat experience for kids.
  • These limited time scares will be offered September 19th and 20th. However, Premier Passholders can preview the Haunted Houses on September 18th before they open to everyone!
  • Guests are invited to dress in costumes throughout the resort to get in the sinister spirit of the season, however they must follow Universal’s costume guidelines.

Trick-or-Treating at Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

  • Grab a free trick-or-treat bag for the little one and go door-to-door collecting tasty treats from participating retail stores this weekend.
  • But first you’ve got to find them! Keep a look out for pumpkin stickers marking each location.
  • Trick-or-Treating is for guests 12 years of age and younger. All children must be with an adult to participate.
  • One trick-or-treat bag per guest and one fill per participating location.

Haunted Houses at Universal Studios Florida:

  • On September 19th and 20th guests can feel the terrifying thrill of Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.
  • These frightening experiences are included with park admission.
  • The Virtual Line experience will be available for haunted houses.
  • While on property, guests will need to use The Official Universal Orlando Resort app to select a return time for their group.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy:

  • “The innocent traditions of the tooth fairy hide a darker ritual. All children must give up their baby teeth to the goblinesque tooth fairies or pay a gruesome price. Step into an old manor that has been overrun by yellow-clawed fiends who extract teeth by force. It’s an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”

The Bride of Frankenstein Lives:

  • “‘We belong dead.’ The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.”

Good to Know:

  • Haunted Houses may be too intense for young children and are not recommended for children under the age of 13.
  • No costume masks allowed.

Premier Passholder Preview:

  • In just a few days, reservations will open for Premier Passholders to preview this year’s Haunted Houses.
  • The preview will be offered on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
    Passholders will have a chance to select an entry time during registration. Space is limited and online reservations are required. First come, first served.
  • Registration opens Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Noon.

Good to Know:

  • Must be an active Premier Passholder and 18+ or older to register online for one (1) event arrival time.
  • Duplicate reservations will be canceled.
  • Premier Passholder complimentary prime self-parking is available at the Universal Orlando garages.
  • Please Note: No costumes or costume masks allowed during Preview.
  • Due to limited capacity, Universal cannot accommodate non-registered Premier Passholders.
  • No guests will be allowed. There will not be a standby line at either of the houses.
