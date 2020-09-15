ABC’s “20/20” To Broadcast Special Episode About the Murder of Former NBA Player Lorenzen Wright

ABC’s 20/20 will air a special episode titled “Mystery in Memphis” on Friday, September 18th, with never-before-seen interviews about the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of ABC’s 20/20 will air September 28th at 9/8c called “Mystery in Memphis.”
- The two-hour special will dive into the decade-long mystery surrounding the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
- A rare and exclusive exclusive interview with Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, who recently pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder, will be included in the broadcast.
- Other interviews include Deborah Marion, Wright’s mother, and Kelvin Cowans, a journalist who dated Sherra Wright-Robinson after the murder.
- ABC News and ESPN Correspondent Ryan Smith will report the latest developments in the case.
- 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Matt Lombardi is senior producer and Tom Berman is producer of this episode.