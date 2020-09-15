Marvel to Celebrate 350 Issues of Wolverine Solo Adventures with Oversized “Wolverine #8”

by | Sep 15, 2020 12:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Since 1982’s groundbreaking limited series by industry legends Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, Wolverine has enjoyed numerous acclaimed stories in the pages of his solo comic series. Over the years, top industry talents including Larry Hama, Mark Millar, Jason Aaron, Paul Cornell, Steve McNiven, and Alan Davis have contributed to the character’s incredible legacy, and this December, he pops his claws for his 350th issue.

  • Written by Benjamin Percy with art from longtime Wolverine artist Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic, “Wolverine #350,” the eighth issue of the current run, will celebrate the iconic hero with a story that takes him back to one of his most classic eras.
  • When a secret enemy starts making moves against Wolverine’s old crew, Team X, Logan has to go on the hunt before more bodies pile up.
  • As the mystery deepens, he’ll pick up the scent of his old compatriot, the mutant known as Maverick.
  • What follows will be a dangerous adventure that will introduce new enemies, redefine old allies, and give Wolverine plenty of opportunities to do what he does best.
  • This special extra-sized issue will be both a celebration of Logan’s history AND a perfect jumping on point for new readers!
  • Celebrate Logan’s great legacy when WOLVERINE #350 hits stands this December.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Benjamin Percy: “Listen up, bub. Wolverine is my favorite comics character, and I'd consider myself lucky to write him at any point in time, but especially now. The Dawn of X has brought about a rich, exciting, and inarguably historic era for the X-Men. This is a milestone moment, and now we have a milestone issue to mark the occasion—Wolverine #350. That's a number to celebrate. Even as we look back and value the wealthy arsenal of stories already available to us, we can also look forward, because there’s so much rotgut whiskey and berserker mayhem and pop-clawed SNIKT-ing to come. What are we doing to celebrate the occasion? We're giving you an oversized issue, offering even more action-packed, mystery-filled pages to shove in your eye, drawn by both Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic. And appropriately, we're delivering a story that celebrates the past even as it looks toward the future. I'm not going to reveal too much about what's behind the curtain, but get ready for an enemy I've been geeked to write since I first got the job. Legacy House is coming. And X-fans…know that we're not only headed to Madripoor, but we're bringing back a character you've all been missing: Maverick! So as soon as the dust and blood settles after ‘X of Swords,’ be sure to get your SNIKT on with ‘Wolverine 350.’”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed