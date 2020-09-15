Marvel to Celebrate 350 Issues of Wolverine Solo Adventures with Oversized “Wolverine #8”

Since 1982’s groundbreaking limited series by industry legends Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, Wolverine has enjoyed numerous acclaimed stories in the pages of his solo comic series. Over the years, top industry talents including Larry Hama, Mark Millar, Jason Aaron, Paul Cornell, Steve McNiven, and Alan Davis have contributed to the character’s incredible legacy, and this December, he pops his claws for his 350th issue.

Written by Benjamin Percy with art from longtime Wolverine artist Adam Kubert and Viktor Bogdanovic, “Wolverine #350,” the eighth issue of the current run, will celebrate the iconic hero with a story that takes him back to one of his most classic eras.

When a secret enemy starts making moves against Wolverine’s old crew, Team X, Logan has to go on the hunt before more bodies pile up.

As the mystery deepens, he’ll pick up the scent of his old compatriot, the mutant known as Maverick.

What follows will be a dangerous adventure that will introduce new enemies, redefine old allies, and give Wolverine plenty of opportunities to do what he does best.

This special extra-sized issue will be both a celebration of Logan’s history AND a perfect jumping on point for new readers!

Celebrate Logan’s great legacy when WOLVERINE #350 hits stands this December.

