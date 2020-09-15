Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” to Make Broadcast Debut with ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney”

“The Wonderful World of Disney” makes an epic return with the network broadcast premiere of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, Wednesday, September 23 at 8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT, on ABC.
- An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe.
- To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits.
- Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon
- Groot, a tree-like humanoid
- The deadly and enigmatic Gamora
- The revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer
- But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand—with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.
- ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home with the return of “The Wonderful World of Disney,” presenting several iconic feature films that are currently available on Disney+, to be shown in primetime on ABC.
- Additional titles have included Disney’s Academy Award-nominated Moana, Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World, and the Academy Award-winning films Up, from Disney and Pixar, and Disney’s Big Hero 6.
- Presenting these iconic films on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.
- At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.